Application status released for Staff Selection Commission GD Constable 2025- Details Inside

Posted on 24 Jan 2025
Candidates in the Karnataka Kerala region can check their application status on the respective official website at ssckkr.kar.nic.in
As per the schedule, the Constable GD written test will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the application status for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025. Candidates in the Karnataka Kerala region can check their application status on the respective official website at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the Constable GD written test will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 39481 posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

SSC GD Constable 2025 Application Status (KKR): Direct Link

SSC GD Constable 2025 Application Status: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Check for the link to check the application status of Constable GD on the homepage and click it
  3. A new page appears where candidates are requested to submit their registration number and date of birth details
  4. On furnishing the details, candidates can view their application status
  5. Save the page and take a print out of the same for future use
