Edit CSIR UGC NET 2024 Applications from Jan 4: Steps to Make Corrections

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
17:24 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the online application correction window for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session tomorrow, January 4. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can modify their application forms through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Steps to Edit CSIR UGC NET December Application Form 2024

  1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link for the CSIR NET December 2024 application correction.
  3. Log in using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.
  4. Make the necessary changes, save them, and submit the form.
  5. Take a printout of the revised form for your records.
According to the schedule, the correction facility will remain open until January 5, 11.50PM. Applicants will need their registration number and date of birth to log in and make the necessary changes to their forms.

CSIR UGC NET December Application Form 2024 Editable Fields

  1. For Candidates Who Used Aadhar Verification: Non-editable fields: Candidate's name, gender, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent and correspondence address, and exam city. Editable fields: Date of birth, category, father’s name, and mother’s name.
  2. For Candidates Without Aadhar Verification: Non-editable fields: Candidate's name, gender, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent and correspondence address, and exam city. Editable fields: Date of birth, category, father’s name, and mother’s name.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination will take place from February 16 to February 28, 2025. The three-hour test will follow a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format and will be conducted bilingually.

Candidates are advised to ensure that only one application is submitted, as multiple submissions will be rejected.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2025
17:25 PM
