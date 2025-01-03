SSC CHT Exam 2024; 320 Vacancies Announced – How to Check

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative vacancy list for the SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2024. The detailed list is accessible on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative vacancy list for the SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2024. The detailed list is accessible on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

How to Download the SSC CHT Exam Vacancy List 2024

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. Click on the link for the SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2024 vacancies list on the homepage. A PDF file will open displaying the vacancy details. Download and save the file for future reference.

According to the official notice, a total of 320 vacancies are to be filled across various government departments and ministries. Among these, 177 positions are reserved for candidates in the unreserved category, 46 for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 24 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 50 for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, and 23 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates. Initially, the Commission announced approximately 312 vacancies, but this number has now been revised to 320.

SSC CHT 2024 Exam Structure

The exam comprises two papers:

Paper I: Conducted in December 2024, this paper included questions from General Hindi and General English, with a duration of two hours.

Paper II: Candidates who qualify in Paper I will proceed to the second paper.

Paper I incorporates a negative marking scheme of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Additionally, marks scored in the CBT will be normalized using the formula specified in SSC’s Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated February 7, 2019. These normalised scores will determine the final merit list and cut-off marks.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam was conducted on December 9, 2024, with the tentative answer key released shortly after, on December 12, 2024. Results for the exam are awaited.