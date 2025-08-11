CBSE Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: APAAR ID Linking Made Mandatory, Fee Revised

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
10:58 AM

Summary
Starting with the 2026 board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement two major reforms.
The move comes as part of CBSE’s broader digital transformation plan, which also includes the establishment of an AI-powered digital experience centre to enhance learning experiences.

Starting with the 2026 board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement two major reforms — the mandatory linking of students’ Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs to their academic records and a revised examination fee structure for Classes 9 to 12. The move comes as part of CBSE’s broader digital transformation plan, which also includes the establishment of an AI-powered digital experience centre to enhance learning experiences.

The decision was formalised during the CBSE governing body meeting on June 25, 2025, where the finance committee approved the construction of the digital experience centre at the Integrated Office Complex in Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi. The board stated that the facility will offer students an immersive, technology-driven environment to interact with educational content, promoting curiosity, innovation, and deeper conceptual understanding.

Under the revised fee structure for the 2025–26 academic session, CBSE has increased examination fees for students in India by ₹20 per subject, marking a 6.66% hike, while students in Nepal and other foreign countries will see a 10% rise. Practical examination fees have also been raised — by ₹10 per subject in India and ₹25 abroad. Registration fees for Classes 9 and 11 will now be ₹20 higher in India, with a similar 10% increase for overseas students. The board explained that the hike was necessary due to a significant rise in examination-related expenses, noting that fees had remained unchanged since 2020. Additionally, the discontinuation of mandatory migration certificates from the 2024–25 session has reduced one of the board’s revenue sources.

A key change is the mandatory use of APAAR IDs for all students in Classes 9 to 12. Schools will need to collect these IDs before registration for Classes 9 and 11, as well as for the submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for Classes 10 and 12. Once implemented, the APAAR ID will be included on official student documents such as mark sheets, certificates, and migration records, and will also be required for identification in various administrative requests.

The Ministry of Education has mandated APAAR IDs for all school students as part of its Digital Public Infrastructure for Education initiative. This system will give each student a lifelong, universally accessible digital academic record, streamlining data management and enhancing transparency across the education sector.

