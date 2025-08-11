CBSE exam

CBSE to Introduce Open-Book Assessments from 2026-27 Academic Year: All Details

Posted on 11 Aug 2025
09:02 AM

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement open-book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students starting in the 2026-27 academic session. The decision, approved by the board’s Governing Body in June 2025, follows a pilot study evaluating the feasibility and acceptance of the format in schools. The initiative aims to move away from rote memorisation and promote competency-based learning, in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the new system, OBAs will be introduced in core subjects, including languages, mathematics, science, and social science. Students will be allowed to consult textbooks, class notes, and other approved resources during the assessments. While CBSE will issue clear guidelines, adopting the format will remain optional for schools. These assessments will form part of the three pen-and-paper tests conducted in each academic term.

The decision comes after a pilot project launched in December 2023, which tested open-book exams for Classes 9 to 12. The trial revealed performance scores ranging from 12% to 47%, highlighting challenges such as time management and difficulty in applying interdisciplinary knowledge. However, teachers participating in the pilot expressed optimism, saying OBAs could significantly improve students’ critical thinking abilities.

This is not CBSE’s first attempt at open-book testing. The board previously introduced the Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) for Classes 9 and 11 in 2014 but discontinued it in 2017-18 due to limited success in achieving its intended goals.

To ensure better results this time, CBSE plans to provide standardised sample papers, comprehensive guidelines, and structured training for schools. These resources will help students effectively use reference materials and apply concepts to real-life scenarios. Officials say the move is designed to nurture higher-order thinking skills and bring assessment methods closer to the NEP 2020 vision for education reform.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
09:03 AM
CBSE exam Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE board Open Book Examinations Class IX
