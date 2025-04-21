Department of School Education

AP DSC 2025 Registration: Apply for 16347 vacancies at apdsc.apcfss.in - Know details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
12:17 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh commenced the AP DSC 2025 registration.
Candidates interested can apply for the mega DSC recruitment by visiting the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in.

The Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh commenced the AP DSC 2025 registration. Candidates interested can apply for the mega DSC recruitment by visiting the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in.

This year, the AP DSC recruitment will fill a total of 16,347 teacher vacancies in the state. As per the schedule, the application process, which opened at 10 am today, will close on May 15. The examination for the same will take place between June 6 and July 6.

UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here
UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here

AP DSC Registration 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

2. Open the register now page and read the user manual

3. Click on all the boxes and proceed

4. Fill in the details and click on the generate OTP button

5. Login with the OTP and fill the form

6. Upload documents and pay the fee

7. Submit the form and save a copy further use

Applicants must note that any false or misleading information is liable to disqualification at any stage of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2025
12:18 PM
Department of School Education Recruitment Andhra Pradesh applications
Similar stories
TS ECET 2025

TS ECET 2025: Registration Deadline Without Late Fee Extended; Check Revised Dates

CBSE

CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Guidelines and Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS ECET 2025

TS ECET 2025: Registration Deadline Without Late Fee Extended; Check Revised Dates

Winners of The Telegraph Online 18 under 18 awards with Dr Shashi Tharoor and distinguished guests
Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 celebrates extraordinary young achievers

The Heritage School

Youthopia 2025 Returns: East India’s Biggest School Fest Set to Rock The Heritage S. . .

CBSE

CBSE Mandates Teachers Annual Training - Declares STEM as 2025 Theme

UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Guidelines and Exam Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality