AP DSC 2025 Registration: Apply for 16347 vacancies at apdsc.apcfss.in - Know details

The Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh commenced the AP DSC 2025 registration. Candidates interested can apply for the mega DSC recruitment by visiting the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in.

This year, the AP DSC recruitment will fill a total of 16,347 teacher vacancies in the state. As per the schedule, the application process, which opened at 10 am today, will close on May 15. The examination for the same will take place between June 6 and July 6.

AP DSC Registration 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in

2. Open the register now page and read the user manual

3. Click on all the boxes and proceed

4. Fill in the details and click on the generate OTP button

5. Login with the OTP and fill the form

6. Upload documents and pay the fee

7. Submit the form and save a copy further use

Applicants must note that any false or misleading information is liable to disqualification at any stage of the recruitment process.