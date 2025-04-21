UP Board Exam 2025

UPMSP Board Exams 2025: 10th, 12th result to be OUT soon - Know details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
10:55 AM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 10th, 12th result 2025 is expected to be out soon.
Once declared, students will be able to check the UP board results on the official website, upmsp.edu.in and on upresults.nic.in.

This year, UP board exams were held from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres. Answer sheets were evaluated between March 19 and April 2 at 261 centres.

UPMSP will announce the 12th results for all streams together. Along with the results, the board will also share the names and marks of the top 10 rank holders.

This year, UP board exams were held from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres. Answer sheets were evaluated between March 19 and April 2 at 261 centres.

UPMSP will announce the 12th results for all streams together. Along with the results, the board will also share the names and marks of the top 10 rank holders.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps to check

  • Visit the official websites
  • On the homepage, click on the 10th,12th result link as required
  • Submit the required login credentials
  • UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the result
  • Take a printout of the same for further reference

For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

