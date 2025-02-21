Anna University

Anna University to Close Registration for TANCET 2025 at tancet.annauniv.edu- Direct Link to Apply

Summary
Candidates interested in applying for TANCET 2025 may visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu
According to the official notice, the TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will take place on March 22

The Anna University's Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2025) registration window will close today, February 21, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for TANCET 2025 may visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the official notice, the TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will take place on March 22. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Registrations for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 commenced on January 24, 2025.

Candidates willing to apply must note that the application fee for TANCET is Rs 1000 for all category candidates and Rs 500 for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is being conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes.

TANCET PG 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu
  2. On the home page, click on TANCET 2025 registration link
  3. Enter your credentials to register and submit
  4. Log in to your account
  5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference

TANCET PG 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

