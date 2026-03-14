Anna University Result 2026 Announced: Direct UG, PG Scorecard Link and Revaluation Details

Summary Anna University has officially announced the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes conducted under its distance education and special examination categories. The results for exams held in August and September 2025 have been published online, allowing students to access their scorecards through the official website.

Anna University has officially announced the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes conducted under its distance education and special examination categories. The results for exams held in August and September 2025 have been published online, allowing students to access their scorecards through the official website.

The results include a range of courses, such as Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and Bachelor of Arts (BA), as well as other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered through the university’s distance education system. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check their results on the official portal, coe1.annauniv.edu.

To access their results, students must enter their registration number on the university’s result portal. Once the results are displayed, candidates are advised to review the details on their scorecards carefully. If any spelling errors or factual inaccuracies are noticed, students should promptly contact the university’s examination authorities to ensure they are corrected in a timely manner. Additionally, students who are not satisfied with their results can request a photocopy of their evaluated answer scripts from their respective study centres until March 15. After reviewing the answer scripts, students may apply for revaluation or other post-result processes in accordance with the university's guidelines.

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The Anna University marksheet includes several important details related to the candidate’s performance. These typically include the student’s name, registration number, name of the course, subject code, and subject name, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, maximum marks, and the final result status. The document also displays the official date of the result declaration.

Anna University offers a wide range of academic programmes across engineering, technology, and other disciplines. For postgraduate admissions, the university accepts scores from the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Meanwhile, the schedule for the next TANCET examination cycle has also been announced. The TANCET 2026 examination is set to be conducted on May 9, 2026, in two shifts across test centres in Tamil Nadu.

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