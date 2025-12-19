NLU, Delhi Begins AILET 2026 Counselling Registration Today ; Check Complete Schedule

Summary The counselling registration process will begin tomorrow, December 19, at 6 pm on the university’s official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in The first list of provisionally selected candidates will be declared on January 8, 2026, at 6 pm

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has announced the online counselling schedule for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 for admission to its BA LLB (Hons.) programme. The counselling registration process will begin tomorrow, December 19, at 6 pm on the university’s official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As many as 22,532 candidates appeared for the AILET 2026 examination, competing for 120 seats in the BA LLB (Hons.) programme at NLU Delhi. Based on the AILET merit list, the university will invite candidates category-wise, in a ratio of approximately three candidates per available seat.

According to the official notification, eligible candidates will be informed about the counselling process through email or SMS sent to their registered contact details. The online counselling registration window will remain open till December 27, 2025, at 11 am.

The first list of provisionally selected candidates will be declared on January 8, 2026, at 6 pm. Candidates selected in the first merit list will be required to pay a provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 between January 8 and January 14, 2026.

The second provisional selection list will be released on January 21, 2026, followed by the third list on February 4, 2026. Candidates shortlisted in these rounds must deposit the provisional admission fee within the respective deadlines announced by the university.

NLU Delhi will also release a fourth provisional selection list on May 5, 2026, subject to seat availability. Candidates offered admission at this stage will be required to pay the balance fee by May 20, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NLU Delhi for updates related to AILET 2026 counselling and admission process.