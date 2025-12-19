MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised; Choice Filling From December 21

Summary Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be able to participate in the second round choice filling and locking process from December 21 to December 22, 2025 Eligible candidates can fill and lock their preferences for admission to MD, MS and postgraduate diploma courses through the official counselling portal at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Office of the Commissioner Medical Education (CME), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has revised the schedule for MP NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be able to participate in the second round choice filling and locking process from December 21 to December 22, 2025.

Eligible candidates can fill and lock their preferences for admission to MD, MS and postgraduate diploma courses through the official counselling portal at dme.mponline.gov.in. The choice filling and locking process is mandatory for all candidates wishing to participate in Round 2, including those who were admitted in Round 1 and have opted for upgradation.

As per the revised schedule, the MP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on December 24, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in this round will be required to report in person to the allotted medical college for document verification and completion of admission formalities.

The reporting and admission process at the allotted institutes will be conducted from December 25 to December 30, 2025, up to 5 pm.

According to the official notification, it is mandatory for all candidates to exercise the option for upgradation (Yes/No) at the time of admission at the college level. Candidates will also be allowed to edit their upgradation options through their login till December 30, 2025, up to 12 midnight.

Admissions through MP NEET PG counselling are being conducted for seats at government and private medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions related to the counselling process.