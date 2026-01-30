AMRU Releases HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Merit List; 901 Candidates Shortlisted

Summary Candidates can download the merit list from the official website amruhp.ac.in A total of 901 candidates have been shortlisted for MD and MS admissions under Round 3

Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU) has released the merit list for Round 3 of the HP NEET PG 2025 counselling. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website amruhp.ac.in.

A total of 901 candidates have been shortlisted for MD and MS admissions under Round 3. The dates for seat allotment and college reporting are yet to be announced by the university.

Candidates were allowed to report any discrepancies in the merit list by 11 am today via counselling.amruhp@gmail.com.

Under the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2025 counselling process, 66.67% of state quota seats are reserved for in-service General Duty Officers (GDOs), while the remaining 33.33% are allocated to direct candidates. The official AMRU notification also specifies that in-service GDOs are not eligible for Management Quota seats in private medical colleges in the state.

Recently, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) revised the NEET PG 2025 qualifying cut-offs. The cut-off for the general category has been lowered from the 50th percentile to the 7th percentile, while for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, it has been reduced from the 40th percentile to the 0th percentile. However, the NEET PG 2025 ranks remain unchanged.