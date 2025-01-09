AIBE 19 Objection Window to close on Friday, January 10 at allindiabarexamination.com

Summary The council had released the provisional answer keys on December 30 and students were provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys till January 10 Candidates who wish to raise their objections against the answer keys can submit their objections on allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India will close the objection window for the provisional answer keys of the All India Bar Examination -XIX (AIBE 19) on Friday on its official website.

The council had released the provisional answer keys on December 30 and students were provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the answer keys till January 10.

Candidates who wish to raise their objections against the answer keys can submit their objections on allindiabarexamination.com.

To raise objections candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as fee for every objection raised. The council will consider the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys. If the objections are found to be correct the fee will be refunded.

How to raise objections against AIBE 19 provisional answer keys?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 19 at allindiabaexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the Objection window link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and password and login to your account

Step 4: Select the answers against which you want to raise objections

Step 6: Pay required fee

Step 7: Submit you application