AIBE 19: Provisional Answer keys to be released soon by BCI on allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the provisional answer keys for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) on its official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to access the provisional answer keys.

Through this examination, the eligibility of candidates willing to practice law in Indian courts will be determined.

Once the provisional answer keys are released, candidates will be able to raise their objections against it. The BCI will release the final answer keys after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.

To pass the examination, candidates belonging to General and OBC categories will have to attain at least 45 percent marks, while candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will have to attain 40 percent marks.

How to check provisional answer keys and raise objections?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the Answer key download link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Select the answers against which you want to raise objections

Step 6: Pay objection fee (if required)

Step 7: Submit your application