HS Results

Assam HS Result 2026 Today? AHSEC Announces Official Release Date Amid Confusion

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
09:13 AM

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Summary
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has officially announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Examination Result 2026 date.
Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards through the official website.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to announce the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Examination Result 2026 on April 28. Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their scorecards through the official website.

The result date was officially confirmed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam, via a post on X, where he extended his best wishes to all candidates awaiting their results. The announcement brings clarity after earlier confusion caused by a viral notice falsely claiming that the results would be declared on April 24. The Assam State School Education Board had earlier dismissed the circulating notice as fake.

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Students who took the HS examinations in February 2026 can check their results by visiting the official portal at site.sebaonline.org. To download the scorecard, candidates need to enter their roll number and other required credentials once the result link is activated.

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In addition to the online mode, students can also access their results via SMS. To use this facility, candidates must open the messaging app on their mobile phones and type “ASSAM12” followed by their roll number. The message should then be sent to 5676750 or 56263. The result will be delivered directly to the student’s phone via SMS shortly after.

The Assam Higher Secondary examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 13 and March 17 across multiple centres in the state. Practical examinations were held earlier, during late January and early February. This year, approximately 3.3 lakh students appeared for the exams across various streams, including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

With the result date now confirmed, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and rely only on official sources for updates and access to their results.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
09:14 AM
HS Results Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Board Exam 2026 Result
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