UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026: NTA Issues Important Advisory to Avoid Application Rejection; Check Rules

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2026
10:49 AM

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Summary
NTA has issued an important advisory for candidates applying for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 examination.
The agency has asked applicants to carefully follow the online application guidelines to avoid rejection or cancellation of their forms during the registration process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates applying for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 examination. The agency has asked applicants to carefully follow the online application guidelines to avoid rejection or cancellation of their forms during the registration process.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for a total of 87 subjects. The examination is held to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across the country.

According to the latest advisory issued by the NTA, candidates are permitted to submit only one online application form for the examination. The agency has clearly stated that multiple applications submitted by the same candidate, whether for the same subject or different subjects, will not be accepted.

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The NTA clarified that if a candidate submits more than one application form, only the latest successfully submitted application will be treated as valid. All previously submitted applications will automatically be rejected by the system.

Candidates have also been instructed to exercise caution while selecting the subject for the examination. The agency stated that once the application form is finally submitted, no changes in the chosen subject will be allowed under any circumstances.

The advisory further emphasised that applicants must ensure that all details entered in the online application form are accurate, complete, and carefully verified before final submission. Incorrect or incomplete information may lead to complications later in the examination or admission process.

The NTA has advised candidates to thoroughly review their application details, uploaded documents, and selected examination subject before making the final submission to avoid discrepancies and unnecessary issues.

The application process is currently underway and will conclude on May 20, 2026.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding examination schedules, admit cards, and other important announcements related to UGC-NET June 2026.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
10:50 AM
UGC NET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET applications
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