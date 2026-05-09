Common Admission Test (CAT)

CUSAT CAT 2026 Begins Today for 55000+ Students - Delhi Centre Shifted, Revised Admit Card Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2026
09:25 AM

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Summary
The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has revised the examination centre for candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 in New Delhi.
University officials announced that candidates who were earlier allotted the Delhi centre must now download their updated admit cards from the official candidate portal.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has revised the examination centre for candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 in New Delhi. University officials announced that candidates who were earlier allotted the Delhi centre must now download their updated admit cards from the official candidate portal and appear for the examination at the newly assigned venue, HRL Digital Solution.

According to the university, the revised examination arrangements will be applicable from today onwards. Candidates have been advised to carefully check the updated details mentioned on their hall tickets before reporting to the examination venue.

CUSAT officials also instructed candidates to reach the revised examination centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination to complete verification formalities smoothly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

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The CUSAT CAT 2026 examinations for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes began on May 9 and will continue till May 11. The entrance examination is being conducted at multiple centres across the country.

As part of the verification process, candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the provisional admit card along with an original photo identity proof or a DigiLocker document. The university has specified that acceptable ID proofs include Aadhaar card or e-Aadhaar colour printout, Voter ID card, Driving Licence, Passport, PAN Card, and School or College Identity Card.

The university has also issued strict instructions regarding prohibited items inside the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, or any other electronic gadgets into the test centre premises.

This year, a total of 55,059 candidates are appearing for the CUSAT CAT 2026 examination. Among them, 47,359 candidates have applied for undergraduate programmes, while 7,700 candidates are seeking admission to postgraduate courses.

The examinations are being conducted across 121 centres, including 109 centres within Kerala and 12 centres outside the state. University officials further stated that 1,892 candidates are appearing for the examination from centres located outside Kerala.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official CUSAT Admissions Portal for the latest updates and notifications related to the entrance examination. The university has also provided helpline numbers (97787 83191 and 88489 12606) for candidate assistance and support.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
09:26 AM
Common Admission Test (CAT) Cochin University of Science and Technology Exam Centre
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