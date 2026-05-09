UPSC NDA and NA I Result 2026 Out, SSB Interview Next - Check Full Merit List and Timeline

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy-I (NA) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examinations can now check and download their results from the official UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy-I (NA) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examinations can now check and download their results from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the NDA and NA 1 examinations on April 12, 2026, at examination centres across the country.

The results have been published as a PDF, which contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. According to the official notification, all qualified candidates will now proceed to the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview round for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the 157th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the 119th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

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How to Download UPSC NDA, NA Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results online:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the “What’s New” section available on the homepage.

Click on the relevant link for the NDA & NA 1 result.

Download the result PDF file.

Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number.

Check your qualifying status and save the PDF for future reference.

For candidates shortlisted in the UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination 1, the commission has instructed them to complete online registration on the Indian Army recruitment portal (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks from the declaration of the written examination results. After registration, candidates will be allotted their SSB interview centres and interview dates, which will be communicated through their registered email IDs.

“Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview,” the official result notice highlighted.

Following the interview, the commission will release the marksheets and cut-off marks only after the entire recruitment process is completed, that is, after the declaration of the final result. Once published, the marks will remain available on the official website for 30 days.

Find the direct qualified candidates list here.