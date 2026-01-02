ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET-PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Document Verification Till Jan 5

Summary Candidates who have qualified NEET-PG 2025 and fulfil the eligibility criteria can participate in the counselling process through the official website medadmgujarat.org According to the official schedule, candidates who wish to cancel their admission may do so by visiting the designated help centres between January 1 and January 5, 2026, up to 4 pm

The Admission Committee for Professional Post-Graduate Medical Education Courses (ACPPGMEC), Gujarat, has announced the Round 3 counselling schedule for Gujarat NEET-PG 2025. Candidates who have qualified NEET-PG 2025 and fulfil the eligibility criteria can participate in the counselling process through the official website medadmgujarat.org.

According to the official schedule, candidates who wish to cancel their admission may do so by visiting the designated help centres between January 1 and January 5, 2026, up to 4 pm.

The facility to purchase the online PIN for Gujarat NEET-PG 2025 Round 3 registration will be available from January 1 to January 4, 2026, till 12 noon. Online registration for Round 3 will open on January 1 at 2 pm and close on January 4, 2026.

Candidates who complete online registration must report to the help centre on January 5, 2026, between 10 am and 4 pm, for document verification and submission of photocopies.

As per the committee, candidates registering online are required to pay a total amount of Rs 28,000, which includes a non-refundable PIN fee of Rs 3,000 and a refundable security deposit of Rs 25,000.

The ACPPGMEC has also clarified that candidates who had purchased the PIN in Round 1 or Round 2 but did not complete registration or document verification will not be required to pay the PIN fee again. Such candidates only need to complete document verification and submit the necessary photocopies at the help centre.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the counselling process.