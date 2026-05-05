NTA Releases CUET UG 2026 Hall Ticket at cuet.nta.nic.in; Exams from May 11 to 31

Summary Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password The CUET (UG) 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centres in India and abroad

The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.

The CUET (UG) 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centres in India and abroad.

The agency had earlier issued advance exam city intimation slips on April 29, 2026, informing candidates about their allotted exam cities and schedules. Each examination shift will have a duration of three hours.

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Candidates may be assigned a minimum of one subject and a maximum of three subjects in a single shift, depending on their selected test combinations.

Candidates must carry a valid photo identification document to the examination centre. The ID should match the details provided in the online application form and mentioned on the admit card.

CUET UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG 2026 admit card link

Enter application number and password

Submit the details

Download and print the hall ticket

In case of any issues related to downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the details, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of NTA and CUET for the latest updates and instructions related to the examination.