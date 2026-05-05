Gujarat government

Gujarat Opens GCAS Portal for UG Admissions 2026–27; Registration Begins May 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
15:26 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates will be able to apply from May 7 via the centralized platform
Over 3 lakh students who have cleared the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are eligible to participate in the admission process.

The Gujarat government has announced the registration schedule for undergraduate admissions for the 2026–27 academic session through the Gujarat Common Admission Services (GCAS) portal. Eligible candidates will be able to apply from May 7 via the centralized platform.

Over 3 lakh students who have cleared the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are eligible to participate in the admission process. Additionally, candidates who qualified in GUJCET 2026 can also apply for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in state and private universities.

The GCAS portal will remain open for 21 days, with the registration window closing on May 28, 2026. The system aims to streamline admissions across multiple universities through a single platform, reducing the need for separate applications.

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Gujarat GCAS 2026: Important Dates

According to the official notification, the admission process will be conducted in multiple rounds:

  • Round 1 Registration: May 7 (11 AM) to May 28
  • Technical Processing & Admission Offer 1: May 29 to June 1
  • Admission Confirmation & Consent: June 2 to June 6
  • Technical Processing & Admission Offer 2: June 8
  • Admission Confirmation & Consent (Round 2): June 9 to June 13
  • Technical Processing & Admission Offer 4: June 22
  • Admission Confirmation & Consent (Round 4): June 23 to June 29

The schedule for the special admission round will be announced separately on the official portal.

With the declaration of GUJCET 2026 results and Class 12 board results, a large pool of students is now eligible to seek admission into undergraduate courses across Gujarat’s higher education institutions.

Candidates are advised to complete their registrations early and regularly check the portal for updates regarding seat allotment and further admission rounds.

Last updated on 05 May 2026
15:28 PM
Gujarat government UG
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