GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026 Likely to Be Declared Tomorrow; Multiple Access Channels Enabled

Summary Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their digital marksheets through the official website by entering their six-digit seat number The board had earlier declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and GUJCET results on May 4, 2026

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is set to announce the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for 2026 on May 6 at 8:00 AM. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their digital marksheets through the official website by entering their six-digit seat number.

The board had earlier declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and GUJCET results on May 4, 2026.

Anticipating high traffic on the official portal, GSEB has introduced additional channels for students to check their results. These include an SMS service and a dedicated WhatsApp bot, aimed at ensuring smooth and uninterrupted access without overloading the website.

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GSEB SSC Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official website: gseb.org

Click on the SSC/Class 10 Examination Result 2026 link

Enter the six-digit seat number

Complete captcha verification, if prompted

Submit to view and download the marksheet

Last year, the SSC result was declared on May 8, 2025, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.08%. Approximately 7.62 lakh students had registered for the exam, of whom around 7.46 lakh appeared and over 6.20 lakh passed successfully.

The examination was conducted across 989 centres in 87 zones, covering more than 3,200 venues and over 31,000 examination halls. Meanwhile, the Gujarat State Open School (GSOS) segment reported a pass rate of 27.18%, reflecting comparatively lower outcomes among non-regular candidates.

Students are advised to keep their seat numbers ready and monitor official platforms for timely access to results and further updates.