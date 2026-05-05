SRM Institute of Science and Technology

SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Results Declared; Counselling Choice Filling Begins May 7

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
15:35 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now download their rank cards from the official website
Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, with choice filling scheduled to begin from May 7, 2026

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the results for Phase 1 of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now download their rank cards from the official website.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, with choice filling scheduled to begin from May 7, 2026.

Students will need their SRMJEEE 2026 application number and date of birth to download the Phase 1 result. The rank card will determine eligibility for admission into BTech programmes offered by SRMIST campuses.

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SRMJEEE Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  • Visit the official website: srmist.edu.in
  • Click on the “SRM Exam Results” link
  • Log in using registered email ID and password
  • Click on “Submit”
  • View and download the rank card
  • Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who have qualified in Phase 1 will be able to participate in the counselling process, where they can fill in their preferred choices of courses and campuses. Seat allotment will be based on rank, preferences, and availability.

Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials ready and complete the counselling choice filling within the given timeline to secure admission opportunities.

Last updated on 05 May 2026
15:36 PM
SRM Institute of Science and Technology Results out
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