Beyond Degrees: Preparing India’s Youth to Power India’s Viksit Bharat Vision

Every year, nearly 25 lakh young Indians enter the workforce for the first time. For many—especially first-generation earners—training is only the first step. The real test often begins after convocation, and sometimes even earlier. A professional journey is a defining chapter for individuals and for a country that holds immense demographic potential capable of accelerating the transition from a developing economy to a Viksit Bharat.

As human resource professionals, we know that technical skills alone are not enough. The Economic Survey 2024–25, tabled in Parliament, reveals that only 8.25% of graduates are employed in roles aligned with their qualifications, underscoring a widening skill gap in India’s job market. In the daily struggle to secure and sustain employment, the private sector can play an institutional role by building structured “training-cum-transition” models. These must go beyond technical instruction to prepare candidates to enter, adapt, and thrive in an increasingly dynamic professional environment.

A Learning Attitude Is Non-Negotiable

In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, disruption is the norm. Those willing to learn and adapt quickly will lead the way. A PwC report highlights that only 16% of respondents believe their organisations are well prepared to deal with change—reflecting a common tendency to postpone adaptation. Organisations can evolve only when their people are willing to do so. A learning attitude means openness to feedback, curiosity about processes, and proactive problem-solving. Yet many enter the workforce with a “training complete” mindset, assuming the learning phase has ended.

Presentation and Professionalism Count

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 underscores that soft skills are as critical as technical expertise. Skills such as analytical thinking, resilience, agility, leadership, creative thinking, motivation, empathy, active listening, curiosity, and lifelong learning consistently rank among the most valued by employers and are expected to grow in importance by 2030. Importantly, these human-centric capabilities remain largely irreplaceable by generative AI, with 69% of skills showing low or very low substitution potential.

As geoeconomic shifts, green transitions, and demographic changes reshape work, adaptability and emotional intelligence are essential for navigating crises, driving sustainability, and managing diverse teams. Employers are therefore investing more in leadership development, collaboration, and adaptability to improve productivity, competitiveness, and retention. At the same time, first impressions matter. A University of Cambridge report notes that recruiters spend only five to thirty seconds scanning a CV. A well-crafted resume that clearly communicates achievements, transferable skills, and role suitability can significantly improve a candidate’s chances of being shortlisted.

The Transition Imperative

In today’s evolving work landscape, HR professionals are increasingly partnering with industry bodies and private sector stakeholders to support post-training growth. Key initiatives include continuous learning ecosystems with sector-specific microlearning and certifications, soft skills simulation labs, peer-led masterclasses, and industry-endorsed CV clinics that help candidates translate skills into market-ready profiles.

These measures ensure talent remains aligned with industry needs while strengthening productivity, retention, and employer branding. Most importantly, they help transform trained individuals into confident, future-ready professionals—capable of powering India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

