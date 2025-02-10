biology

Ace ICSE 2025 Biology Exam With Last Minute Suggestions From Expert- Check Important Topics to Cover

Posted on 10 Feb 2025
Biology demands not only memorization but also an ability to apply knowledge in practical and analytical contexts
The Telegraph Online Edugraph brings you some expert preparation tips from Ms Shinjini Deb, Senior Biology teacher, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar School

With the ICSE 2025 exams right around the corner, let’s take a look at the ICSE Class 10 Biology paper. Preparing for the ICSE 2025 Biology exam requires a strategic approach, combining effective study techniques, time management. Biology demands not only memorization but also an ability to apply knowledge in practical and analytical contexts.

And with that in mind, we bring you some expert preparation tips from Ms Shinjini Deb, Senior Biology teacher, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar School. She shares her inputs on the ICSE Biology paper format, what is the proper method to study Biology for ICSE, important tricks and tips to ace the exam, essential topics to cover and a lot more. From mastering the syllabus to understanding key concepts, here’s what you need-

1.A. Question paper pattern:

Section A: 40 marks (All questions are compulsory)

MCQ— 15 marks and other objective type questions — 25 marks

Section B: 40 marks

Any 4 out of 6 questions need to be answered

4 questions of 10 marks each — 4x10

Marks division for each question — 1 +2+2+2+3

B. Division of marks (As per 2025 sample paper provided by the Council)

Basic biology — 10 marks

Plant physiology — 25 marks

Human anatomy and physiology — 52 marks

Evolution—2 marks

Population— 3 marks

Pollution — 8 marks

2. Proper way to study biology-

In-depth textual study with emphasis on keywords, learning

the definitions and laws, practice of diagrams

3. Important chapters or topics to focus on

  • Basic Biology-Cell division stages noting the differences in plant and animal cells, monohybrid and dihybrid crosses in genetics
  • Plant physiology- Concept of plasmolysis with diagram, experiment based questions, use of Ganong's photometer, factors and adaptations affecting transpiration, guttation, equation for photosynthesis, light and dark phase, adaptations and factors affecting photosynthesis, experiment based questions, role of all 5 phytohormones with appropriate examples
  • Human anatomy and physiology- Types and role of different blood components, process of blood clotting, ABO blood groups (who can donate to whom and why), process of blood clotting, human heart structure and functions, flowcharts showing blood circulation through different organs and the types, difference between artery and vein, lymph, Structure of human kidney and function of all parts, process of urine formation, structure and function of major parts of brain and spinal cord, reflex action, nervous pathway in reflexes, structure and function of different parts of the eye and ear, defects of the eye, stereoscopic vision, role of hormones from 4 different glands, diseases caused by their hypo and hypersecretion, structure of gonads with their role in process of reproduction, accessory glands and their role, menstrual cycle- span and events, placenta and amniotic fluid function
  • Human evolution- Findings of Lamarck and Darwin, vestigial organs, Human ancestors with significant features
  • Population- causes of population rise in India and world, statistical terms, methods of contraception- temporary and permanent
  • Pollution- types of pollution with appropriate example of each, green house gas, ozone layer depletion, vehicular standards, swachh bharat abhiyan

4. Picture based questions

Correct identification of the figure with its location and function, It includes all experiments, identification of human organ systems and its parts, cell division stages, plasmolysis, chloroplast, human heart and human kidney, brain and spinal cord, reflex arc, eye, defects of the eye, ear- whole and inner ear, location of different endocrine glands in human body, human ancestors- figures

5. Scoring Section in Biology

Section A—All objective questions.

6. Time allotment for each section

Section A— 40 mins

Section B — 1 hr 10 mins

Revision —10 mins

7. Sample papers

Last 5 years Board question papers should be solved along with the Council sample paper of 2025

8. Last minute revision plan

Strictly follow the scope of the syllabus, practice of diagrams with appropriate labelling, flowcharts

Last Minute Suggestions

  • Proper selection of questions should be done in the reading time of 15 mins
  • Learning key words and underlining them while writing answers
  • Proper revision should be done in the last 10 mins.
  • More emphasis on Human anatomy and physiology along with plant physiology
  • Alertness while doing the MCQs (using elimination method), find the odd one out and category to which the rest belong, exact location and function, assertion and reason.
