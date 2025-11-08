XTS to Present ‘The Canterbury Inn’: A Mysterious Theatrical Journey Awaits at SXC Kolkata

Summary The Xaverian Theatrical Society (XTS) of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to bring the stage alive with its much-awaited home production, The Canterbury Inn, on November 10, 2025. So, get ready to step into the world of The Canterbury Inn - where curiosity meets chaos, and every knock on the door unveils another secret waiting to be told.

The Xaverian Theatrical Society (XTS) of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, is all set to bring the stage alive with its much-awaited home production, The Canterbury Inn, on November 10, 2025. Blending mystery, drama, and passion, this original XTS play promises to transport the audience into a world of suspense and revelation while celebrating the timeless art of theatre.

The annual home production, regarded as the flagship event of XTS, stands as a testament to the Society’s enduring legacy of theatrical brilliance. Each year, the event offers Xaverians a stage to express their creativity and commitment to performance arts. This year’s play, The Canterbury Inn, encapsulates that spirit with a story that unravels secrets, emotions, and human complexities.

Set against the chilling backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, The Canterbury Inn revolves around three strangers who, seeking shelter from a raging storm, stumble upon a mysterious inn run by an enigmatic innkeeper. As the night deepens, the walls of the inn begin to whisper stories buried in time, leading to unexpected revelations and dark truths.

Through this gripping narrative, XTS once again demonstrates its artistic prowess and devotion to theatrical storytelling. The home production reflects not only the society’s creative depth but also its commitment to keeping the flame of theatre burning bright on campus.

