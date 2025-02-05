Xavotsav 2025: An annual cultural extravaganza by St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Summary Embracing the theme ‘Shifting Silhouettes’, this year’s fest was a monument to the fluidity of art, tradition, and modernity—capturing the evolution of talent and the ever-changing yet enduring Xavierian spirit The fest welcomed participants from some of the city’s most prestigious institutions, including St. Xavier’s University, Bhawanipur Education Society, Loreto College, Scottish Church College, among others

Xavotsav 2025, the annual cultural extravaganza organised by the St. Xavier’s College Students’ Council and proudly sponsored by Mio Amore, has concluded with resounding success. Embracing the theme ‘Shifting Silhouettes’, this year’s fest was a monument to the fluidity of art, tradition, and modernity—capturing the evolution of talent and the ever-changing yet enduring Xavierian spirit.

Over the course of two electrifying days, the fest unfolded as a grand spectacle, featuring a diverse range of categories including dance, fine arts, literary arts, music, quizzes, speaking arts, dramatics, business, journalism, lifestyle, design and digital events, and sports. Each of these event clusters housed multiple sub-events, allowing participants to explore and showcase their creative prowess.

The fest welcomed participants from some of the city’s most prestigious institutions, including St. Xavier’s University, Bhawanipur Education Society, Loreto College, Scottish Church College, among others. The competitive spirit was balanced with camaraderie, as students from different institutions came together to celebrate creativity and excellence.

Among the standout moments of the fest was the much-anticipated Theme Walk, judged by acclaimed actors Bikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar. Team Sporsho from St. Xavier’s College mesmerised the audience with their ‘Retro Icon’ theme, effortlessly blending nostalgia with contemporary flair, securing them the top spot. The Fashion Show saw Bhawanipur Education Society emerge victorious, with their sophisticated styling and runway presence.

Music, the heartbeat of Xavotsav, was at its peak during the Fusion Band competition, where Bengali playback singer Mohul Chakraborty and lyricist-singer Joyjit Lahiri, a member of the urban band Gorer Math, judged a heated contest. Ultimately, it was ‘The Hollows’ from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, who triumphed with their seamless fusion of musical genres. Meanwhile, in the Solo Vocals category, adjudicated by renowned playback singers Rahul Sinha and Indranil Datta, singers set the stage ablaze with their powerful renditions.

Beyond the performing arts, Xavotsav celebrated intellectual and entrepreneurial brilliance. The Entrepreneurship Challenge, judged by Nikhil Chawla, owner of Marbella’s Café, pushed participants to think innovatively. In the Journalism segment, the Newsroom Anchoring event was judged by veteran journalist Suman Bhattacharya, who praised the participants for their poise under pressure. For those with a knack for humour, the Stand-Up Comedy event was critiqued by content creators Mukul Kr. Jana and Prerna Das, who recognised the sharp wit and delivery of the budding comics. RJ Hunt, a crowd-favourite, was presided over by RJ Agni, who scouted for the next charismatic voice in radio.

A celebration of music would be incomplete without instrumental brilliance, and the Solo Instrument competition, judged by Panchajanya Dey, lead flutist and director of the famous instrumental band ‘Hamelin’, was a spectacle of sheer talent.

Beyond the competitive sphere, Xavotsav catered to food lovers and shopaholics alike. The fest boasted an eclectic mix of food stalls, offering everything from scrumptious baked goods to indulgent seafood and artisanal pizzas. Meanwhile, the vibrant stalls showcased an array of stalls selling posters, Funko Pop collectibles, glitter accessories, and hair adornments, ensuring there was something for everyone.

As the sun set on the first day, the fest took a high-energy turn with DJ Night, headlined by Afterall, who kept the crowd moving to pulsating beats. But the real spectacle came on the final night, as the festival drew to a breathtaking close with a soulful Nikhil D’Souza concert, leaving the audience enchanted with his melodious voice.

At the heart of the fest, the coveted titles of Mr. and Ms. Xavotsav were awarded to Naman Chandak from St. Xavier’s University and Milan Kumari Panda from St. Xavier’s College, respectively, their charisma and spirit setting them apart from the rest.

Xavotsav 2025 wasn’t just an event—it was an experience, a movement, a story told through shifting silhouettes of passion and ambition. It was a stage where the past met the present, where tradition embraced reinvention, and where the Xavierian spirit burned brighter than ever. Through art, music, words, and innovation, the fest proved yet again that creativity knows no bounds. Though the curtains have drawn on this year’s edition, the echoes of its laughter, music, and unbridled joy will linger, inspiring the next wave of Xaverians to take centre stage. Until next year, Xavotsav remains more than a festival—it remains a legacy.