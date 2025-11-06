X-Verse 2025: St Xavier’s University Gears Up to Celebrate Business Brilliance & Creativity

Summary St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is all set to transport its campus into a world of ideas, strategy, and innovation with X-Verse 2025. Scheduled for November 8, this year’s theme—“Cosmos: Nothing Beyond”—celebrates limitless imagination, resilience, and ambition, mirroring the infinite possibilities of the universe.

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is all set to transport its campus into a world of ideas, strategy, and innovation with X-Verse 2025, the fifth edition of its flagship intra-college fest organised by the Xavier’s Commerce and Management Society (XCMS). Scheduled for November 8, this year’s theme—“Cosmos: Nothing Beyond”—celebrates limitless imagination, resilience, and ambition, mirroring the infinite possibilities of the universe.

Under the visionary leadership of Vice-Chancellor Rev. Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, X-Verse 2025 promises an intellectually stimulating experience where undergraduates will explore real-world corporate challenges through competitive simulations. Participants will demonstrate strategic thinking, creativity, and leadership across six stellar competitions—each named after celestial phenomena that embody the event’s cosmic spirit.

The lineup includes Solaris Prime (Best Manager), Athenian Arsenal (Strategic Management), Neptura Nexus (Public Relations & Marketing), Jovian Capital (Finance), Ares Arena (Sports Management), and Astral Lore (Tales & Designs). Each event, led by dynamic student heads, aims to ignite innovation and critical thinking through immersive business scenarios.

SXU Kolkata

As the curtain falls on the day’s high-octane contests, laughter will take center stage with a special stand-up performance by the witty and widely loved comedian Anmol Garg, popularly known as “Corporate BabaJi.” Known for his hilarious insights into corporate culture, Garg’s performance is set to end the cosmic journey on a humorous and high-spirited note.

Blending intellect with imagination, X-Verse 2025: Cosmos — Nothing Beyond reaffirms SXUK’s commitment to nurturing future leaders who dare to dream beyond boundaries and redefine success in their own stellar ways.