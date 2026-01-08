Telangana NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List Released; 1,883 Eligible Under Management Quota

Summary A total of 1,883 candidates have been declared eligible to participate in the Round 3 MD and MS counselling process According to the provisional merit list, the eligible candidates fall under the general, Muslim minority, NRI, and institutional quota categories

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana NEET PG Round 3 provisional merit list for admissions under the management quota. A total of 1,883 candidates have been declared eligible to participate in the Round 3 MD and MS counselling process.

According to the provisional merit list, the eligible candidates fall under the general, Muslim minority, NRI, and institutional quota categories. The university has also published a separate list of 10 ineligible candidates, whose applications were rejected due to incomplete submission or non-submission of required documents within the stipulated deadline.

KNRUHS has invited candidates to submit grievances against the provisional state merit list, if any, along with relevant supporting documents. Grievances must be sent to the official email ID knrpgadmissions@gmail.com on or before 4 pm on January 9. The university has clarified that grievances received after the deadline will not be entertained and that the final merit list will be released after addressing all valid objections.

As per the provisional Telangana state merit list, the NEET PG Round 3 cut-off ranks range from 2,646 to 1,38,180, while the cut-off marks vary between 604 and 235.

Meanwhile, the university is expected to release the Telangana NEET PG merit list for competent authority quota seats shortly. Once the counselling schedule is announced, eligible candidates will be able to exercise web options and fill choices of courses and colleges in the order of their preference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official KNRUHS website for updates related to the final merit list, counselling schedule, and choice-filling process.