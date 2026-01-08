ICMAI

ICMAI CMA Foundation Results 2025 Declared; Scorecards Available at icmai.in

Summary
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation results 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website icmai.in.

The CMA Foundation exam 2025 was conducted on December 13. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and an overall aggregate of 50% across all papers in a single sitting.

The result PDF contains key details including the candidate’s name, roll number, identification number, paper-wise marks, exam status, and total marks.

Candidates who pass the Foundation exam are eligible to register for the Intermediate level of the CMA programme.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: icmai.in
  2. Navigate to the ‘Student’ tab and click on it
  3. Click on the Examination icon on the new page
  4. Hover over the Results link and select it
  5. Click on ‘Result for December 2025 Foundation Examination’
  6. Enter your identification number and submit
  7. The CMA Foundation result 2025 will be displayed; download and save it for reference

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the scorecard for future admission to the Intermediate level of the CMA programme.

