Scottish Church College

Econverge’25 Blends Economics, Creativity and Competition at Scottish Church College

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2026
15:30 PM

Scottish Church College

Summary
Econverge’25, the annual flagship fest of the Economics Department of Scottish Church College, concluded successfully on December 10 and 11, transforming the college campus into a vibrant arena.
Drawing over 1,000 visitors across two days, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from budding economists, creative thinkers, and students from multiple institutions.

Econverge’25, the annual flagship fest of the Economics Department of Scottish Church College, concluded successfully on December 10 and 11, transforming the college campus into a vibrant arena where reality, creativity, and intelligence seamlessly converged. Drawing over 1,000 visitors across two days, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from budding economists, creative thinkers, and students from multiple institutions, marking it as one of the most engaging academic-cultural festivals of the season.

The fest was formally inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Dr Madhumanjari Chaubey née Mandal, Vice Principal Dr Supratim Das, IQAC Coordinator Dr Samrat Bhattacharjee, and Head of the Economics Department Dr Sudeshna Ghosh, setting the tone for two intellectually stimulating days.

Day one offered a dynamic blend of analytical reasoning and artistic expression. While academic minds delved into policy-driven debates at the ‘Symposium’, strategic thinking came to the fore at ‘Knight-Out Knock-Out’, the chess competition. Two halls buzzed with activity as participants engaged in the Mock Stock Exchange and ‘Bidding Wars’, an auction-based challenge testing market instincts. Creativity found its space through ‘Aperture Alchemy’, where photography enthusiasts showcased striking visual narratives, and ‘CineSnap’, which screened short films interpreting real-life economic issues through a cinematic lens. The ‘NITI Aayog’ Model United Nations stood out as a major attraction, with participants engaging in policy deliberations backed by research, diplomacy, and debate.

Glimpses from the event.

Glimpses from the event. Scottish Church College

The second day saw even higher footfall, as students from various colleges joined an expanded lineup of events. Paper Presentations and Creative Writing bridged academic inquiry with imagination, while ‘Pitch-a-thon’ captured audience attention as innovative startup ideas were presented and appreciated by mentors and think tanks. Other crowd-pullers included ‘Quid Pro Quo’, the ‘Econverge Quiz’, and an engaging Case Study competition, each adding depth to the fest’s intellectual fabric.

A notable highlight was the involvement of college alumni as judges, reinforcing a strong academic legacy and sense of community. Adding to the pride of the institution, Scottish Church College students secured the majority of top honours, followed by Bethune College and Maulana Azad College in second and third positions, respectively.

The fest concluded with a heartfelt closing ceremony, where the Principal, IQAC Coordinator, and Head of the Department congratulated the organising team for their dedication and seamless execution. The much-awaited prize distribution filled the hall with excitement and anticipation, culminating in moments of celebration and joy for the winners.

More than just a festival, Econverge’25 emerged as a testament to collaboration, hard work, and intellectual unity—proving that when economics meets creativity, meaningful convergence truly takes place.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2026
15:49 PM
Scottish Church College College fest
