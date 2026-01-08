MHT CET

MAHACET Begins Registration for B.Ed and 3-Year LLB Courses; Apply Till January 23

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2026
18:45 PM

Summary
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
As per the schedule, the registration window opened on January 8 and will remain active until January 23, 2026

The State Common Entrance Cell has started the registration process for B.Ed and 3-year LLB courses through the MAHACET 2026 examination. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the registration window opened on January 8 and will remain active until January 23, 2026. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and age limit mentioned in the detailed notification available on the official website before applying.

The tentative exam dates have also been announced. The LLB (3-Year) CET is scheduled to be held on April 1 and 2, 2026, while the B.Ed (2-Year) Degree Course CET will be conducted on March 27, 28 and 29, 2026. The CET examinations will be held only at selected district centres within Maharashtra, and no exam centres will be allotted outside the state.

According to the official notice, the CET hall ticket will be issued only for the course for which the candidate has submitted the application form. Applications submitted for one course will not be considered for any other course. Candidates have therefore been advised to fill the application form carefully for the course in which they intend to seek admission.

MAHACET BEd LLB Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the B.Ed or LLB (3-Year) registration link available on the homepage
  3. Register by entering the required details
  4. Log in and fill out the application form
  5. Pay the application fee
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam instructions, and further admission processes.

MHT CET MHT CET 2026
