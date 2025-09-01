St. Xavier’s College

X-Genesis 2025: St. Xavier's College Welcomes Freshers with a Dynamic Blend of Fun and Learning

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Sep 2025
12:43 PM

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
At St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, the Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) plays a pivotal role in this journey by creating platforms that foster excellence, innovation, and exposure
Through this event, the Xavier’s Management Society continues its mission of cultivating talent, fostering connections, and shaping future leaders—ensuring that the legacy of excellence and discovery grows stronger with every new batch

College is one of the most transformative phases in a young individual’s life, shaping personal growth, self-awareness, and professional readiness. At St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, the Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) plays a pivotal role in this journey by creating platforms that foster excellence, innovation, and exposure. Guided by its philosophy of “Explore. Meet. Connect.”, XMS has consistently hosted events like X-Elevare, X-Celsior, and the Xavier’s Management Convention, each designed to enrich the student experience and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Among these flagship initiatives, X-Genesis stands out as the society’s inaugural event, crafted exclusively for the first-year students of the college. Designed as a warm yet competitive welcome, X-Genesis introduces freshers to the world of management through a mix of fun, challenge, and discovery. The event kicks off with a thrilling Treasure Hunt, a lighthearted yet engaging round that encourages teamwork, strategy, and bonding among participants. This fun-filled start is followed by a series of managerial rounds that test skills across domains like marketing, finance, human resources, and public relations. Together, these rounds provide first-year students with a rare opportunity to assess their potential, showcase their creativity, and gain early exposure to the dynamic corporate world.

Over the years, our stage has been graced by eminent speakers such as Mr. Ashneer Grover, Former Managing Director of BharatPe, Ms Jaya Kishori, Indian Orator and Singer, Mr. Sagar Daryani, Founder of Wow Momo, Mr. Vikas Bagaria, Founder of Pee Safe, and Mr. Deepak Jalan, MD & CEO of LINC Pens, who inspire participants with their journeys and insights. By combining entertainment with experiential learning, X-Genesis creates a transformative space where freshers not only discover hidden talents but also take their first confident steps toward leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this event, the Xavier’s Management Society continues its mission of cultivating talent, fostering connections, and shaping future leaders—ensuring that the legacy of excellence and discovery grows stronger with every new batch.

Last updated on 01 Sep 2025
12:43 PM
St. Xavier’s College college events
Similar stories
Sister Nivedita University

Sister Nivedita University organizes Elevate 360 – Scripting Next Unicorns

Google Developer Groups

GDG Kolkata to Host Google I/O Extended 2025, Spotlighting Global Tech Trends

Heritage Institute of Technology

HackHeritage 3.0: 36-Hour Hackathon Organised at Heritage Institute of Technology

Techno International New Town

Kolkata Gears Up for ICDAI-2025 at Techno International New Town from August 28-30

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Issues Four Options For KCET Round 2 Counselling 2025; Deadline to Confirm Choice. . .

BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Not Postponed: Commission Confirms Exam Will Be Held on Sept 1. . .

IBPS

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2025 Notification Released, Registration Begins Today at ibps.in

MCC

MCC Issues Revised Schedule For NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Registration From S. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Opens Application Window For FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2025, Deadline Septembe. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Registration, Choice-Filling Window Closes Today for Round 1,. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality