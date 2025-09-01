X-Genesis 2025: St. Xavier's College Welcomes Freshers with a Dynamic Blend of Fun and Learning

Summary At St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, the Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) plays a pivotal role in this journey by creating platforms that foster excellence, innovation, and exposure Through this event, the Xavier’s Management Society continues its mission of cultivating talent, fostering connections, and shaping future leaders—ensuring that the legacy of excellence and discovery grows stronger with every new batch

College is one of the most transformative phases in a young individual’s life, shaping personal growth, self-awareness, and professional readiness. At St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, the Xavier’s Management Society (XMS) plays a pivotal role in this journey by creating platforms that foster excellence, innovation, and exposure. Guided by its philosophy of “Explore. Meet. Connect.”, XMS has consistently hosted events like X-Elevare, X-Celsior, and the Xavier’s Management Convention, each designed to enrich the student experience and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Among these flagship initiatives, X-Genesis stands out as the society’s inaugural event, crafted exclusively for the first-year students of the college. Designed as a warm yet competitive welcome, X-Genesis introduces freshers to the world of management through a mix of fun, challenge, and discovery. The event kicks off with a thrilling Treasure Hunt, a lighthearted yet engaging round that encourages teamwork, strategy, and bonding among participants. This fun-filled start is followed by a series of managerial rounds that test skills across domains like marketing, finance, human resources, and public relations. Together, these rounds provide first-year students with a rare opportunity to assess their potential, showcase their creativity, and gain early exposure to the dynamic corporate world.

Over the years, our stage has been graced by eminent speakers such as Mr. Ashneer Grover, Former Managing Director of BharatPe, Ms Jaya Kishori, Indian Orator and Singer, Mr. Sagar Daryani, Founder of Wow Momo, Mr. Vikas Bagaria, Founder of Pee Safe, and Mr. Deepak Jalan, MD & CEO of LINC Pens, who inspire participants with their journeys and insights. By combining entertainment with experiential learning, X-Genesis creates a transformative space where freshers not only discover hidden talents but also take their first confident steps toward leadership.

Through this event, the Xavier’s Management Society continues its mission of cultivating talent, fostering connections, and shaping future leaders—ensuring that the legacy of excellence and discovery grows stronger with every new batch.