Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Window Open for MBA, MCA, MTech Courses- Know Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the option entry window for Round 2 of Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling for MBA, MCA, MTech, ME, and MArch courses. Eligible candidates can enter, modify, or delete their preferences through the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — by October 23, 2025.

As per the official press release, the round 2 seat allotment process will follow the same methodology as Round 1. Candidates who had selected Choice 2 in the previous round are eligible to participate in Round 2 while retaining their previously allotted seats. If they are allotted a new seat in this round, the earlier seat will automatically be released back into the matrix and offered to other candidates.

Such candidates must note that their first-round seat will be treated as their last option. If they wish to keep that seat, they are required to delete all higher preferences from their option entry list.

Candidates who had chosen Choice 3 — declining the seat allotted in Round 1 — can also participate in this round by logging in and agreeing to the updated terms. They will be allowed to modify, reorder, or delete their earlier choices.

In addition, candidates who did not receive a seat in previous rounds can take part in Round 2 by submitting their consent form through the KEA portal.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Round 2 Option Entry Deadline: October 23, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: October 23, 2025

Final Seat Allotment Result: October 24, 2025

Fee Payment & Confirmation Slip Download: October 25 – October 29, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: By October 30, with original documents, 2 photocopies, and a mobile phone

Last Date to Surrender Seat (Round 1 Choice 1 or 2): October 18 by 4 PM at the KEA office, Bengaluru

KEA has clarified that after Round 2 seat allotment results are published, no further choices will be available for candidates. Those allotted a seat must ensure timely fee payment and document verification to secure their admission.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA website for official updates and detailed instructions.