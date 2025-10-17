Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Window Open for MBA, MCA, MTech Courses- Know Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
15:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can enter, modify, or delete their preferences through the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — by October 23, 2025
As per the official press release, the round 2 seat allotment process will follow the same methodology as Round 1

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the option entry window for Round 2 of Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling for MBA, MCA, MTech, ME, and MArch courses. Eligible candidates can enter, modify, or delete their preferences through the official website — kea.kar.nic.in — by October 23, 2025.

As per the official press release, the round 2 seat allotment process will follow the same methodology as Round 1. Candidates who had selected Choice 2 in the previous round are eligible to participate in Round 2 while retaining their previously allotted seats. If they are allotted a new seat in this round, the earlier seat will automatically be released back into the matrix and offered to other candidates.

Such candidates must note that their first-round seat will be treated as their last option. If they wish to keep that seat, they are required to delete all higher preferences from their option entry list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who had chosen Choice 3 — declining the seat allotted in Round 1 — can also participate in this round by logging in and agreeing to the updated terms. They will be allowed to modify, reorder, or delete their earlier choices.

In addition, candidates who did not receive a seat in previous rounds can take part in Round 2 by submitting their consent form through the KEA portal.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

  • Round 2 Option Entry Deadline: October 23, 2025
  • Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: October 23, 2025
  • Final Seat Allotment Result: October 24, 2025
  • Fee Payment & Confirmation Slip Download: October 25 – October 29, 2025
  • Reporting to Colleges: By October 30, with original documents, 2 photocopies, and a mobile phone
  • Last Date to Surrender Seat (Round 1 Choice 1 or 2): October 18 by 4 PM at the KEA office, Bengaluru

KEA has clarified that after Round 2 seat allotment results are published, no further choices will be available for candidates. Those allotted a seat must ensure timely fee payment and document verification to secure their admission.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA website for official updates and detailed instructions.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
15:40 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka PGCET 2025 PGCET
Similar stories
merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

UP NEET

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Released! 34,556 Candidates Shortlisted

NEET UG 2025

MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools from November 6- Read Key D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Media Studies opens doors to diverse career opportunities
NSHM Media School

Media Studies: A gateway to dynamic careers in the digital age

NSHM Media School
NSHM Media School

Experiential journalism is shaping the next generation of journalists in the digital . . .

merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

UP NEET

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Released! 34,556 Candidates Shortlisted

NEET UG 2025

MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools from November 6- Read Key D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality