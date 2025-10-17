MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

Summary The choice-filling process for Round 3 concluded on October 16, and the next step in the admission process is college reporting This year’s NEET UG counselling saw multiple revisions to the seat matrix due to the establishment of new medical colleges and seat re-allocations

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result on October 18, 2025, on the official website — mcc.nic.in. The choice-filling process for Round 3 concluded on October 16, and the next step in the admission process is college reporting.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 will be required to report to their respective colleges between October 19 and October 27, 2025.

This year’s NEET UG counselling saw multiple revisions to the seat matrix due to the establishment of new medical colleges and seat re-allocations. A total of 9,075 additional MBBS seats — excluding those in AIIMS and JIPMER — have been approved for the 2025–26 academic year, significantly expanding the opportunities for medical aspirants.

NEET UG 2025: NRI Seat Allotment Criteria

The MCC has also issued detailed guidelines regarding NRI seat allotment, listing the following priority structure:

Priority 1 (Annexure I):
Children of NRIs
NRI candidates

NRI candidates

Children of NRIs

Priority 2 (Annexure II):
First-degree relatives of NRI wards
Second-degree relatives of NRI wards

First-degree relatives of NRI wards

Second-degree relatives of NRI wards

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Check

1. Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

3. Enter your login credentials and click Submit

4. The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

5. Download and print a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the official MCC portal regularly for further updates regarding document verification, fee payment, and reporting procedures. No changes will be allowed once Round 3 results are declared, so timely action is crucial.