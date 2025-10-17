UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Released! 34,556 Candidates Shortlisted

Summary Eligible candidates can download the updated list from the official website — upneet.gov.in As per the updated merit list, a total of 34,556 candidates have now been included for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in government and private medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has released the revised merit list for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling today. Eligible candidates can download the updated list from the official website — upneet.gov.in.

As per the updated merit list, a total of 34,556 candidates have now been included for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in government and private medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The revision includes the addition of 45 more candidates, following document verification and fee payment.

"Only candidates who have paid both the registration fee and the security money, and whose documents are verified successfully, are eligible for choice filling," the DMET said in an official statement.

The UP NEET UG Round 3 Revised Merit List 2025 provides the following details:

Candidate's Roll Number

Father’s Name

UP Category and Sub-category

NEET Marks

NEET Rank

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 3 Schedule

Choice Filling Window: October 17 to October 24, 2025 (till 11:00 AM)

Seat Allotment Result Declaration: October 27, 2025

Download Allotment Letter & Admission Process: October 28 to November 1, 2025

Candidates are advised to complete the counselling process within the stipulated timeline to avoid disqualification. Regular updates and further announcements will be published on the official UP NEET website.

