UP NEET

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Revised Merit List Released! 34,556 Candidates Shortlisted

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
15:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can download the updated list from the official website — upneet.gov.in
As per the updated merit list, a total of 34,556 candidates have now been included for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in government and private medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has released the revised merit list for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling today. Eligible candidates can download the updated list from the official website — upneet.gov.in.

As per the updated merit list, a total of 34,556 candidates have now been included for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in government and private medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The revision includes the addition of 45 more candidates, following document verification and fee payment.

"Only candidates who have paid both the registration fee and the security money, and whose documents are verified successfully, are eligible for choice filling," the DMET said in an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UP NEET UG Round 3 Revised Merit List 2025 provides the following details:

  • Candidate's Roll Number
  • Father’s Name
  • UP Category and Sub-category
  • NEET Marks
  • NEET Rank

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 3 Schedule

  • Choice Filling Window: October 17 to October 24, 2025 (till 11:00 AM)
  • Seat Allotment Result Declaration: October 27, 2025
  • Download Allotment Letter & Admission Process: October 28 to November 1, 2025

Candidates are advised to complete the counselling process within the stipulated timeline to avoid disqualification. Regular updates and further announcements will be published on the official UP NEET website.

Candidates are advised to complete the counselling process within the stipulated timeline to avoid disqualification. Regular updates and further announcements will be published on the official UP NEET website.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
15:59 PM
UP NEET UP NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

NEET UG 2025

MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Window Open for MBA, MCA, MTech Courses- Kn. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools from November 6- Read Key D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Media Studies opens doors to diverse career opportunities
NSHM Media School

Media Studies: A gateway to dynamic careers in the digital age

NSHM Media School
NSHM Media School

Experiential journalism is shaping the next generation of journalists in the digital . . .

merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

NEET UG 2025

MCC To Announce NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Know What's Next

Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Window Open for MBA, MCA, MTech Courses- Kn. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools from November 6- Read Key D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality