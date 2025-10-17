merit list

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List Out; 2,255 MBBS, BDS Seats on Offer

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
16:17 PM

File Image

Summary
A total of 17,782 candidates have qualified for the third round of the admission process for MBBS and BDS programmes across government, private, and deemed universities in the state
Alongside the merit list, the seat matrix has also been published on the official counselling website — rajugneet2025.in

SMS Medical College has released the provisional merit list for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling. A total of 17,782 candidates have qualified for the third round of the admission process for MBBS and BDS programmes across government, private, and deemed universities in the state.

Alongside the merit list, the seat matrix has also been published on the official counselling website — rajugneet2025.in. In Round 3, a total of 1,855 MBBS and 400 BDS seats are available, bringing the total to 2,255 seats.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Merit List: Category-wise Breakdown

Out of the 17,782 qualified candidates:

  • 205 candidates are eligible under the NRI quota
  • 77 candidates under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota
  • 63 candidates under the Wards of Bonded Personnel (WBP) quota

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 3 Schedule

  • Choice Filling Deadline: October 19, 2025
  • Application Form Printing (post auto-lock): Available until October 20, 2025
  • Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: To be declared on October 27, 2025

Candidates must pay a non-refundable registration fee based on the type of seat and institution:

Government Medical Colleges, RUHS CMS, ESIC MC: Rs 50,000

Management Quota Seats: Rs 2,00,00

NRI Quota Seats: Rs 5,00,000

Candidates are advised to verify fee payments, fill choices carefully, and lock their preferences before the deadline. The seat allotted in Round 3 will be final unless further rounds are announced.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
16:18 PM
