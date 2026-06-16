SSC GD 2026

SSC GD Answer Key 2026 Published, Objection Submission Begins - Check Last Date, Result Release Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2026
09:42 AM

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Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative answer key for the SSC General Duty (GD) Examination 2026.
Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also made available the response sheets and question papers for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative answer key for the SSC General Duty (GD) Examination 2026, allowing candidates to review their responses and estimate their likely scores before the final results are declared. Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also made available the response sheets and question papers for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination.

Candidates can access these documents through the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in) by logging in with their examination roll number and password.

The SSC GD examination 2026 was held between April 27 and May 30 in four separate phases at designated examination centres nationwide.

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Following the publication of the tentative answer key, SSC has opened the objection window for candidates who believe any answer provided in the provisional key is incorrect. Aspirants can submit representations online by providing supporting evidence for their claims.

The commission will review all challenges received within the stipulated period before preparing and releasing the final answer key. The final result is expected to be based on the revised answer key following the examination of valid objections submitted by candidates. SSC has fixed the objection fee at ₹50 per question. The payment must be made through the online mode to successfully complete the challenge submission process. The challenge window will remain open until June 20, 2026 (6 PM).

Candidates are advised to carefully examine the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the prescribed deadline. Any challenge filed after the closure of the objection window is unlikely to be considered by the commission. Once all objections are reviewed, SSC will publish the final answer key, which will form the basis for the declaration of the SSC GD 2026 results and subsequent recruitment stages.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 16 Jun 2026
09:43 AM
SSC GD 2026 Staff Selection Commission Answer Key
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