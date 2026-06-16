Summer Break Ends: Odisha Govt Confirms School Reopening Date as Weather Conditions Improve

Summary The Odisha government announces school reopening date for all government and private institutions across the state. The decision comes after a noticeable improvement in weather conditions with the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

The Odisha government has announced that all government and private schools across the state will resume classes on June 18, following the conclusion of the summer vacation period. The decision comes after a noticeable improvement in weather conditions with the arrival of the southwest monsoon, which has brought relief from the intense heat that affected several districts over the past few months.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond confirmed that educational institutions will reopen as scheduled, emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring that students' academic activities continue without unnecessary disruption. The announcement has brought clarity for students, parents, and school authorities who were awaiting a final decision on the reopening of schools amid fluctuating weather conditions.

The state government had ordered the closure of schools from April 27 after temperatures surged across multiple districts, leading to concerns about student safety and well-being. The early declaration of summer vacation was introduced as a precautionary measure to protect children from prolonged exposure to extreme heat and heatwave conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the decision, the minister noted that the administration remains focused on safeguarding students while ensuring continuity in education. With the onset of the monsoon and a decline in temperatures across much of the state, authorities have determined that conditions are now suitable for schools to resume normal operations.

However, the government has also indicated that student welfare will remain the top priority. Officials will continue monitoring weather conditions closely, and if severe heatwave conditions return or temperatures become uncomfortably high on the reopening date, further decisions may be taken based on the prevailing situation.

Alongside preparations for reopening schools, the state government is taking steps to ensure that students receive textbooks and other learning materials at the earliest. Efforts are underway to streamline the distribution process so that academic activities can proceed smoothly once classes resume.

Parents and students have been advised to remain attentive to any further announcements from the education department regarding reopening arrangements and weather-related advisories.