KMAT Kerala Result 2026 Out - Provisional Toppers List and Complaint Submission Deadline Here

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the provisional results of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the state-level MBA entrance examination can now access their marks through the official CEE Kerala portal (cee.kerala.gov.in).

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the provisional results of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the state-level MBA entrance examination can now access their marks through the official CEE Kerala portal (cee.kerala.gov.in).

Students can check and download their KMAT Kerala 2026 scorecards by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and password. The examination was conducted on May 31, 2026, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The provisional results indicate an exceptionally high success rate among candidates. According to the data released by CEE Kerala, a total of 3,628 candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, 3,603 candidates met the prescribed qualifying criteria, resulting in a qualification percentage of 99.31 per cent. Only 25 candidates were unable to secure the minimum marks required to qualify for the examination.

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Toppers of KMAT Kerala Session 2

The provisional merit list released along with the results shows ABOOBACKAR P S emerging as the top performer in KMAT Kerala Session 2. The candidate secured 592.2582 marks out of a total of 720 and achieved a perfect percentile score of 100.

Among the highest scorers were CHANDANA D G, who secured the second position with 568.171 marks and a percentile of 99.97244, followed by ARSHAD SAHAL K C in third place with 547.7662 marks and a percentile of 99.94487.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

CEE Kerala has prescribed different qualifying criteria for various categories. Candidates belonging to the General category were required to secure at least 72 marks out of 720, equivalent to 10 per cent of the total score, to qualify for further admission processes.

For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), and the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories, the minimum qualifying mark was fixed at 54 out of 720, which corresponds to 7.5 per cent of the total score.

The KMAT Kerala 2026 scorecard contains important information related to a candidate’s performance in the examination. The document includes the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, section-wise marks obtained in Part I, Part II, Part III, and Part IV, total marks secured, and the rank awarded based on overall performance.

However, candidates must note that the result published is provisional in nature, and the commission has allowed the submission of valid complaints regarding the result displayed through email (ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in) before June 17, 2026. The final result will be published after addressing the complaints, if any.

Read the official notice here.