NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Launches Online Portal to Report Fake Claims; Check Notice

Summary With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a dedicated online platform to help students, parents, coaching institutes, and members of the public report suspicious activities. The initiative has been launched as part of the agency’s efforts to safeguard the credibility and transparency of public examinations.

With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a dedicated online platform to help students, parents, coaching institutes, and members of the public report suspicious activities, fake claims, and misinformation related to the medical entrance test.

The initiative has been launched as part of the agency’s efforts to safeguard the credibility and transparency of public examinations. Through the newly introduced reporting mechanism, individuals can flag misleading social media posts, unauthorised content, and fraudulent claims regarding access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper or answer key.

The testing agency has categorically stated that no person, organisation, coaching institute, or online platform has access to the question papers for the upcoming re-examination. NTA emphasised that any individual or entity claiming to possess examination content in advance is spreading false and deceptive information.

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In its advisory, the agency urged candidates and parents to remain cautious and avoid sharing, believing, or acting upon unverified information circulating on social media platforms, messaging applications, or unofficial websites. Students have been advised to rely exclusively on announcements and updates released through official NTA channels.

The move comes amid concerns over the circulation of misleading posts and rumours that often emerge before major national-level entrance examinations. By encouraging timely reporting, NTA aims to prevent the spread of misinformation that could create confusion or anxiety among aspirants.

According to the agency, complaints and information regarding suspicious claims can be submitted through a dedicated online portal created specifically for NEET UG 2026-related reporting. The reporting facility has been designed to allow users to share details of fraudulent activities quickly and efficiently.

The agency has also indicated that updates regarding the reporting mechanism and related actions will be communicated through its official websites to ensure that candidates receive authentic information from verified sources.

NTA has stated that it is working closely with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit and relevant law enforcement authorities to identify and act against individuals or groups involved in spreading false information about the examination.

Authorities will continue monitoring digital platforms for misleading content and take necessary action wherever fraudulent activities are detected. In addition, information related to fake or misleading content involving the Government of India schemes or announcements can also be reported to the PIB Fact Check Unit through its designated helpline and email channels.

What Candidates Can Report?

The agency has specified several categories of suspicious activities that candidates and parents should report. These include websites, social media accounts, messaging groups, or online channels claiming to have access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper or answer key.

Reports may also be filed against individuals or organisations promising leaked examination papers, guaranteed scores, admission assistance through unfair means, or examination content in exchange for money or other benefits. Cases involving persons falsely presenting themselves as NTA officials, examination authorities, or government representatives should also be brought to the agency’s attention.

Furthermore, any content or activity intended to deceive candidates, create panic, manipulate public perception, or exploit students and their families can be reported through the platform.

Details Required While Filing a Complaint

To assist authorities in investigating complaints effectively, users are encouraged to provide detailed information while submitting reports. This includes the nature of the suspicious activity, the platform or medium where it was observed, and the date and time of the incident.

Complainants may also upload supporting evidence such as screenshots, links, images, documents, or any other relevant material that can help verify the claim and facilitate further action.

Meanwhile, NTA has also made the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination available on its official website. Candidates eligible to appear for the re-test can download their hall tickets and verify all examination-related details. The agency has additionally provided an online facility allowing students to update or modify their bank account details wherever required.

Read the official notice here.