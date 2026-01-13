Krishti 2025 Lights Up Vivekananda Mission School with Talent and Creativity

Summary Vivekananda Mission School (VMS), Joka, came alive with colour, creativity and youthful enthusiasm as it celebrated its Annual Fest, 'Krishti: Talents Unveiled'. The two-day fest unfolded in distinct yet equally engaging phases.

Vivekananda Mission School (VMS), Joka, came alive with colour, creativity and youthful enthusiasm as it celebrated its Annual Fest, Krishti: Talents Unveiled, on November 27 and December 2, 2025. The much-awaited cultural extravaganza once again reaffirmed the school’s commitment to holistic education by offering students a vibrant platform to showcase their artistic, creative and collaborative skills.

The two-day fest unfolded in distinct yet equally engaging phases. The first day was dedicated to Intra-house Competitions, where students from Classes III to XII participated enthusiastically across a wide spectrum of events. The celebrations reached a larger canvas on the second day with the Inter-School Fest, which witnessed spirited participation from students of 21 reputed schools, hosted at the school’s extended campus. Together, both days turned the campus into a melting pot of talent, ideas, and youthful energy.

Krishti 2025 featured an impressive line-up of events catering to diverse interests and abilities. VMS Joka

Krishti 2025 featured an impressive line-up of events catering to diverse interests and abilities. From expressive Dance and Vocal Music performances to visually striking activities like Deck & Dazzle (Cosplay), Installation Art, Photography, and Fashion Show, the fest celebrated creativity in all its forms. Literary and performance-based events such as Declamation, Raise Your Voice, Mad-Ad Show, Street Play, and On-Spot Vlogging brought out students’ confidence and communication skills. Hands-on and skill-based competitions including Craft, Earthen Planter Painting, Non-Fire Cooking, Rubik’s Cube, and Band Performance added further depth to the fest’s offerings.

To ensure transparency and fairness in evaluation, all participants were assigned unique codes, maintaining anonymity during judging. Adding to the festive ambience was a lively food court, which became a popular hub for students and teachers alike, keeping spirits high throughout the celebrations.

Welcoming the participants, Rector Mr. Arnab Chandra and Principal Ms. Ananya Dutta highlighted the essence of Krishti as more than just a cultural festival. They emphasised that the fest celebrates talent, creativity and teamwork while fostering a spirit of collaboration that enables students to learn from one another. They also expressed appreciation for the collective efforts of students, teachers and organisers in making the event a success.

The Street Play left a lasting impact with its powerful social message. VMS Joka

The fest witnessed several memorable moments, with the Band Performance and Fashion Show emerging as major crowd-pullers. The Street Play, in particular, left a lasting impact with its powerful social message, earning widespread appreciation from the audience. Introducing a refreshing element to the celebrations, Carrom and Table Tennis events for in-house and guest teachers added an enjoyable and inclusive dimension to the fest.

Krishti 2025 concluded on a celebratory note with the distribution of trophies, medals and certificates to the winners, recognising excellence and participation alike. As the curtains came down, the campus echoed with joy, pride and inspiration, leaving the entire VMS family eagerly anticipating the next edition of Krishti—promising even greater vigour, creativity and youthful brilliance.