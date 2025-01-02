DPS Ranchi

Unparalleled enthusiasm and energy witnessed as DPS Ranchi celebrates Annual Sports Day!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
19:38 PM
1/8
Delhi Public School Ranchi celebrated its Annual Sports Day with unparalleled enthusiasm and energy, transforming the campus into a vibrant and colorful sporting arena

Delhi Public School Ranchi celebrated its Annual Sports Day with unparalleled enthusiasm and energy, transforming the campus into a vibrant and colorful sporting arena Source: DPS Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
2/8
The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr Ram Singh, Principal, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi and the Guest of Honour, Prabhat Kumar (IPS), IG, Intelligence and Special Branch, Jharkhand, who added to the grandeur of the occasion

The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr Ram Singh, Principal, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi and the Guest of Honour, Prabhat Kumar (IPS), IG, Intelligence and Special Branch, Jharkhand, who added to the grandeur of the occasion Source: DPS Ranchi

3/8
The event commenced with a melodious welcome song by the school choir, followed by a bouquet presentation to the esteemed dignitaries by the Principal, Dr RK Jha

The event commenced with a melodious welcome song by the school choir, followed by a bouquet presentation to the esteemed dignitaries by the Principal, Dr RK Jha Source: DPS Ranchi

4/8
The Chief Guest unfurled the school flag, setting the tone for the day’s activities. The highlight of the opening ceremony was the synchronized march past by the students of the six houses — Sutlej, Chenab, Jamuna, Jhelum, Ravi, and Ganga — along with a bold and disciplined parade by the NCC Cadets, which received high praise from the Chief Guest

The Chief Guest unfurled the school flag, setting the tone for the day’s activities. The highlight of the opening ceremony was the synchronized march past by the students of the six houses — Sutlej, Chenab, Jamuna, Jhelum, Ravi, and Ganga — along with a bold and disciplined parade by the NCC Cadets, which received high praise from the Chief Guest Source: DPS Ranchi

5/8
Adding to the festive spirit, the school band performed an electrifying musical presentation, while the students captivated the audience with enchanting dance performances, graceful aerobics, and an awe-inspiring display of yoga

Adding to the festive spirit, the school band performed an electrifying musical presentation, while the students captivated the audience with enchanting dance performances, graceful aerobics, and an awe-inspiring display of yoga Source: DPS Ranchi

6/8
The sporting events featured a mix of track and field activities, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m races, relay races, javelin throw, high jump, long jump and shot put

The sporting events featured a mix of track and field activities, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m races, relay races, javelin throw, high jump, long jump and shot put Source: DPS Ranchi

7/8
Winners of various events were felicitated with medals, trophies and certificates by the dignitaries

Winners of various events were felicitated with medals, trophies and certificates by the dignitaries Source: DPS Ranchi

8/8
The primary wing students charmed the audience with their fun activity races. The atmosphere was electrified with cheers and encouragement for the young athletes and the enthralled spectators

The primary wing students charmed the audience with their fun activity races. The atmosphere was electrified with cheers and encouragement for the young athletes and the enthralled spectators Source: DPS Ranchi

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
19:38 PM
DPS Ranchi
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Goa NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Choice-filling begins on January 3 - Check all detail. . .

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Join SKF’s 6-Day Online FDP to Build the Future of Indian Startups Through Neo Comp. . .

IIT JAM 2025

Admit Card of IIT JAM 2025 to be Released Soon, Steps to Download

UPSC 2025

UPSC Extends NDA & CDS I 2025 Registration - Correction Window Opens

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Join SKF’s 6-Day Online FDP to Build the Future of Indian Startups Through Neo Comp. . .

Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar along with Prof (Dr) RK Patra felicitating the speaker
Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Supreme Knowledge Foundation conducts Master Class on Healthcare Operation Excellence

annual sports meet

In Pictures| Annual Sports Meet 2024 of B.D.M International

BESC

Celebrating Excellence: The Bhawanipur Education Society College Graduation Felicitat. . .