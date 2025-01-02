DPS Ranchi
Unparalleled enthusiasm and energy witnessed as DPS Ranchi celebrates Annual Sports Day!
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
19:38 PM
Delhi Public School Ranchi celebrated its Annual Sports Day with unparalleled enthusiasm and energy, transforming the campus into a vibrant and colorful sporting arena Source: DPS Ranchi
The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr Ram Singh, Principal, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi and the Guest of Honour, Prabhat Kumar (IPS), IG, Intelligence and Special Branch, Jharkhand, who added to the grandeur of the occasion Source: DPS Ranchi
The event commenced with a melodious welcome song by the school choir, followed by a bouquet presentation to the esteemed dignitaries by the Principal, Dr RK Jha Source: DPS Ranchi
The Chief Guest unfurled the school flag, setting the tone for the day’s activities. The highlight of the opening ceremony was the synchronized march past by the students of the six houses — Sutlej, Chenab, Jamuna, Jhelum, Ravi, and Ganga — along with a bold and disciplined parade by the NCC Cadets, which received high praise from the Chief Guest Source: DPS Ranchi
Adding to the festive spirit, the school band performed an electrifying musical presentation, while the students captivated the audience with enchanting dance performances, graceful aerobics, and an awe-inspiring display of yoga Source: DPS Ranchi
The sporting events featured a mix of track and field activities, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m races, relay races, javelin throw, high jump, long jump and shot put Source: DPS Ranchi
Winners of various events were felicitated with medals, trophies and certificates by the dignitaries Source: DPS Ranchi
The primary wing students charmed the audience with their fun activity races. The atmosphere was electrified with cheers and encouragement for the young athletes and the enthralled spectators Source: DPS Ranchi
Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
19:38 PM
