Shaping the Future: Careers in Microbiology, Biotechnology and Allied Health Sciences

Today, Microbiology, Biotechnology and Allied Health Sciences are subjects of strategic importance. These fields play a significant role in shaping the career horizons of many students. Over time, they have merged and evolved into a converging platform for various other disciplines, drawing knowledge from Computer Science, Engineering, Law, and subjects from General Science and Medicine.

These subjects contribute immensely to making the planet a better place. Research has led to the development of high-yielding varieties of seeds, bio-fertilisers, drought-resistant crops, and many other innovations that enhance agricultural productivity. They have also contributed to increasing the shelf life of fruits and vegetables through genetically modified foods. Ocean life has also been improving, with advancements in coral reef development, ocean waste management, and the removal of toxic waste from water through the development of genetically designed organisms that perform the complex task of breaking down these inorganic compounds.

Medical science has also seen remarkable progress, and bio-medicines, including bio-surgical robots, are becoming part of modern healthcare. Organ development and organ printing are also part of these fields. They help in developing direct compatibility mapping with patients’ bodies.

Nursing, pharmacy, and critical healthcare have also been transformed by the benefits of these fields. Pharmaceutical companies are actively researching bio-medicines that act as probiotics, using beneficial bacteria to address various gut problems and maintain a healthy body. This reduces dependency on conventional medicines and, thereby, minimises side effects.

These subjects also play a vital role in developing fireproof wood for safer and ecologically sustainable housing, self-cleaning glass, and plants that can detect explosives. Together, these subjects are so powerful that the greatest differentiating factor from other subjects is that students can work in almost any field, such as Defence, the pharmaceutical industry, the agricultural sector, and marine engineering. At the same time, they can pursue research and work in international laboratories and projects, gaining global exposure. The most important factor is that the world has only just begun to understand the potential of these subjects. Investments from multinational companies and FDI have started pouring in, which is why the career horizon in these fields is rapidly expanding.

The most exciting aspect of these fields is that they open doors to possibilities that resemble science fiction movies. Research has identified some of the most powerful tools, such as CRISPR-Cas9, which makes gene editing more accessible and cost-effective. This technology holds promise for increasing longevity, enabling extended space travel, addressing genetic diseases, and potentially enhancing human capabilities for the benefit of mankind.

Hence, students should understand that the possibilities within these fields are endless. It is up to them to explore, learn, and harness this knowledge to make the world a better place.

This article has been produced on behalf of Sister Nivedita University by ABP digital Brand Hub.