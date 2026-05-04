JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key Out for B.Arch and B.Planning; No Changes

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the final answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in The release follows the standard evaluation process, where the provisional answer key was issued earlier and candidates were invited to raise objections

The National Testing Agency has officially released the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 for Paper 2, which includes B.Architecture and B.Planning. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the final answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The release follows the standard evaluation process, where the provisional answer key was issued earlier and candidates were invited to raise objections. The final answer key reflects the revised and confirmed responses, and no changes indicate that the objections submitted were not upheld.

The application process for Session 2 was conducted between February 1 and February 25, 2026, with a brief reopening on March 12 and 13, 2026 following candidate requests. Admit cards were released in phases on March 29 and April 1, 2026.

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For Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning), approximately 54,953 candidates from India and 270 from abroad registered for the examination. The attendance rate stood at around 73%, with nearly 97% of candidates completing Aadhaar authentication, according to official data.

JEE Mains Session 2 Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the document:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Go to the Public Notices section

Click on “Final Answer Keys for JEE(Main) – 2026 Paper-II [B.Arch / B.Planning]”

The PDF will open on the screen

Download and save it

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can now use the final answer key along with the official marking scheme to estimate their probable scores ahead of the result declaration.