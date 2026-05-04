AKTU

AKTU Admit Card 2026 Released for Even Semester Exams; Get Download Link Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 May 2026
16:57 PM

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Summary
As per available information, the university will soon activate the admit card download link on its official website, aktu.ac.in
The even semester written examinations are scheduled to be conducted over a month-long period from May 7 to June 7, 2026

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the admit cards for the even semester examinations 2026 for students enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. These include courses such as BTech, BPharm, BArch, BFAD, BFA, Integrated MBA, and B.Voc.

Students will be able to access their hall tickets by logging in using their roll numbers.

The even semester written examinations are scheduled to be conducted over a month-long period from May 7 to June 7, 2026.

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The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Students without a valid printed hall ticket may not be permitted to appear for their exams, making it essential to download it well in advance.

AKTU Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of AKTU
  • Click on the link for “Even Semester Admit Card 2026”
  • Select your course, year, and semester
  • Enter your roll number
  • Submit the details to view the admit card
  • Download and print it for exam use

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the university authorities before the commencement of examinations.

Last updated on 04 May 2026
16:57 PM
AKTU Admit Card
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