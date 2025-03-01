Unfortunate Incident at KIIT: A Call for Truth, Peace, and Stability

The unfortunate incident at KIIT University on February 16th has deeply impacted the institution, its students, and everyone connected to it. However, amid this tragedy, it is essential to not only acknowledge the emotions involved but also seek the truth and work toward restoring peace and stability to prevent any further harm.

In an unfortunate and unexpected event, a Nepali female student died by suicide in the university’s girls' hostel. KIIT swiftly handed over the matter to the police for a thorough investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that she had a love affair with a boy, also a KIIT student, and took this drastic step due to personal issues between them. Thanks to the prompt response of KIIT University authorities and the police, the boy was quickly detained at the airport and is now in police custody, with full cooperation from the university.

In response to the incident, Nepali students at KIIT, understandably distressed, gathered on the main road to stage a protest. The situation was further aggravated by widespread rumors circulating on social media, heightening their agitation. The KIIT administration took extensive measures, engaging in counseling and discussions for over 10 hours in an effort to resolve the matter peacefully. Despite these efforts, some protestors remained unresponsive to university authorities and continued to cause disruptions, posing a challenge to law and order. They also blocked the main public road for several hours, leading to inconvenience and increased tensions.

Cases of emotional distress leading to suicides have become a concerning reality in educational institutions across India and globally. The loss of a young life is always tragic, but the situation at KIIT University was further intensified by the inability of certain staff members to manage it effectively. Handling student unrest is inherently difficult, and once emotions escalate, restoring order becomes a significant challenge. This was precisely the case in this unfortunate incident.

Amid the unrest, KIIT's leadership, in coordination with the Bhubaneswar police, acted swiftly and responsibly to prevent the situation from escalating further. Taking a firm stance, the university identified staff members involved in committing excess to some Nepali students and promptly removed them from service. These staff include those who hold senior positions as well.

To prevent any further untoward incidents and ensure a smooth and unbiased investigation, Nepali students were advised to return to their respective places voluntarily with the help of local guardians until the local inquiry is completed. This step was taken purely in the interest of maintaining peace and ensuring justice is served appropriately. However, as per the advice from various quarters, including the Government, the temporary suspension of their academic classes and hostels was withdrawn. The students, who had left the campus, were appealed to return to the campus and participate in the normal academics.

KIIT has not evaded its responsibility in the matter. The Founder of the institution personally addressed the concerns of Nepalese students in the presence of Nepalese Embassy officials, and the family of Prakriti Lamsal has publicly acknowledged the ongoing government efforts and the university's cooperation. Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs has actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to restore order and seek justice.

In the meantime, more than 400 Nepali students have already returned to the campus, satisfied with the action taken by KIIT and arrangements made for their safety. While the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of KIIT have issued public apologies, what remains deeply concerning is the continued negative campaign against KIIT, KISS, and its Founder. Certain media outlets, organizations, and individuals have taken this tragedy as an opportunity to spread false narratives, amplifying the issue unnecessarily, and attempting to defame one of India's most respected educational institutions.

The truth is that KIIT and KISS are globally recognized for their academic excellence and social impact. These institutions have brought immense prestige not just to Odisha, but to India on the world stage. Some notable accomplishments include: Hosting the Youth 20 event during the G20 Summit, where 25 Members of Parliament from 25 countries were welcomed; KIIT and KISS hold special consultative status with the UN ECOSOC-an honor rare for institutions in India; and The recognition of KIIT and KISS through more than 100 national and international awards, highlighting their academic achievements and humanitarian contributions.

Even after the situation has returned to normal on the campus, the ongoing attacks on KIIT, KISS, and its Founder do more than harm the university-they undermine the reputation of Odisha itself. KIIT and KISS has always been regarded as an exemplary model for attraction of global cooperation and partnerships.

It has become evident that the ongoing defamatory campaign is being fueled by a small group of individuals with personal or professional agendas. This is no longer a matter of justice-it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of KIIT, KISS, and its Founder. If this campaign continues unchecked, it could damage not just the university, but the broader economic growth and international collaborations that are vital to Odisha's future.

Instead of continuing to stoke negativity, it is time for all to support the institution, acknowledge its responsible actions, and work together toward healing. KIIT has acted with transparency and accountability in this matter, demonstrating leadership in addressing the situation.

What is particularly disheartening is the unjust treatment of the Founder-whose entire life has been dedicated to the betterment of society through education and social welfare. Instead of receiving support during this trying time, he is being unjustly burdened by the weight of these attacks. It is a cruel irony that someone who has given so much to the community is left to shoulder the blame for a tragedy he never wished for.

It is time to let peace prevail. Justice must take its course, and normalcy must be restored-for the sake of the students, the institution, and the greater good. KIIT has always stood as a beacon of education, progress, and global recognition. Let us not allow misinformation and misguided outrage to destroy something that has contributed immeasurably to Odisha and India's progress.