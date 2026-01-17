The Bhawanipur Education Society College
BESC’s Youth Festival ‘UMANG 2025’ Blends Wisdom, Modern Energy and Creativity
Posted on 17 Jan 2026
15:04 PM
As the year drew to a close, UMANG 2025 lit up The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC), reaffirming its stature as one of Eastern India’s most prominent student-led youth festivals. Known over the years for its massive scale, intense competition and high-voltage performances, UMANG 2025 added a deeper, reflective layer with its thought-provoking theme — “Ancient Wisdom… Still Heard!?#” — inviting students to pause and reflect on what from the past continues to hold relevance in a fast-paced, technology-driven world. The theme resonated strongly across the campus, which was transformed through thoughtfully curated spaces that seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary design. Visual elements rooted in age-old philosophies stood alongside modern interpretations, reinforcing the idea that wisdom does not disappear with time but adapts, lingers and resurfaces when most needed. UMANG 2025’s visual and thematic language suggested that while generations evolve, enduring truths continue to be heard — even if quietly. BESC Kolkata
True to its legacy, UMANG retained its competitive spirit, with students from colleges across the region vying for recognition and the coveted title of Star of Umang. What set this edition apart was its insistence on introspection, reminding participants that progress does not necessarily mean abandoning the past. Instead, the festival celebrated continuity — listening to echoes of ancient thought within a modern youth festival framework. Anchoring the festival both symbolically and visually, the main stage stood out with a verse from the Hanuman Chalisa, rendered in multiple languages. This powerful design element reinforced the theme and highlighted how ancient texts continue to transcend time, geography and language, remaining relevant across generations. BESC Kolkata
In terms of scale, UMANG 2025 was its biggest yet, featuring over 95 events, many newly conceptualised to align with ideas of inherited knowledge and cultural continuity. The festival welcomed participants from 94 colleges, including seven outstation institutions, with representation extending beyond Kolkata. Around 6,000 students competed across categories, significantly raising the level of competition. Behind the scenes, more than 270 undergraduate volunteers from BESC worked tirelessly to ensure seamless execution across venues and schedules. BESC Kolkata
The grand celebration commenced on December 25, 2025, on the main stage. The opening ceremony featured an address by Professor Dilip Shah, Rector and Dean of Student Affairs, who introduced the vision and theme of UMANG 2025. The Chief Guest, Mrs Rani Chakraborty Debnath — speaker, author, healer and spiritualist — was felicitated and shared insights from her journey, setting a reflective tone for the festival. A powerful dance performance by the college’s Flames Collective, based on the Shiv Tandav, further resonated with the central theme. A symbolic highlight followed as members of the management — Shri Rajnikant Dani, Shri Miraj D. Shah, Shri Pradip Sheth, Smt. Renuka Bhatt, Smt. Nalini Parekh, Shri Jitendra Shah, Smt. Ameeta Patel and Shri Bulbul Bhai Shah — struck the ceremonial gong, officially inaugurating UMANG 2025. Fireworks illuminated the campus, marking a grand beginning to the festivities. Ahead of the main festival, UMANG 2025 hosted five Pre-UMANG events — Rifle Shooting, Survival Arena, Tug of War, Fitness Mania and The Royal Conspiracy — on December 20 and 21, 2025, building momentum and excitement. BESC Kolkata
From morning till late evening, events unfolded across diverse categories. Performing Arts celebrated rhythm and movement through Classical Dance, Folk Dance, Antakshari and Western Band. Literary Arts tested intellect and expression with Hindi Creative Writing, Spell Zell and the Open Mytho Quiz. Voices in Action brought Debate, One-Act Play and Stand-Up Comedy to the forefront, engaging audiences through wit and narrative. BESC Kolkata
The Management category challenged strategic thinking with events such as Seal the Deal, Stress Interview and Auction. Sports featured Anti-Chess, Carrom and Table Tennis, while Star Events — including Photography, Umang Idol and the Fashion Show — drew massive crowds. Fine Arts showcased quieter creativity through Calligraphy, Monochrome Painting and Gothic Chit Painting. Reflecting evolving student culture, the Umang Gaming Console hosted competitive titles like BGMI, Valorant and Tekken 7. BESC Kolkata
Live music amplified the festival’s energy, with a high-octane performance by M-Sonic Band on December 27, 2025, drawing a huge crowd to the main stage. The Closing Ceremony, held on December 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm, saw the announcement of Overall Winners — EICASA-EIRC as second runners-up, Techno India University as first runners-up, and The Bhawanipur Education Society College emerging as the champions. The CRs of participating colleges were felicitated, celebrating teamwork and collective effort. The success of UMANG 2025 was further strengthened by the support of over 50 sponsors. BESC Kolkata
Addressing the gathering, Professor Dilip Shah emphasised that UMANG 2025 marked not an end, but the beginning of a new chapter — one that carries forward its spirit, legacy and vision. The festival culminated on December 29, 2025, at Northern Park, with a grand concert by renowned Bollywood playback singer Shaan. His performance transformed the venue into a celebration of music, nostalgia and energy. During the concert, Shraddha Singh of BESC was declared Star of Umang 2025, while Rishi Agarwal was honoured as Student of the Year, both felicitated by Shaan himself. The night concluded with an electrifying set by DJ Dhruv Bhatia, ensuring UMANG 2025 ended on an unforgettable high — where ancient wisdom and youthful energy truly converged. BESC Kolkata
Last updated on 17 Jan 2026
15:05 PM
