Two-day training programme by CBSE for educators held at Hariyana Vidya Mandir

A two-day prestigious training programme by CBSE recognised resource persons (ToT) programme was held for the second time at Hariyana Vidya Mandir on February 21 and 22, 2025. The programme marked the gracious presence of esteemed COE Head, Thongkholet Mate. ISTM Director, Moloy Sanyal, Deptartment of Personnel and Training was present as the revered Resource Person. Along with him, Dr Subhrajyoti Roy Jt Director (P) (Admn) Socio-Economic and Evaluation, Department of Agriculture, Government of West Bengal was another esteemed Resource Person on the first day of the training.

Before the commencement of the day’s schedule there was the auspicious lamp lighting ceremony, followed by felicitation of all delegates by the School Managing Committee and School Principal.

In his speech, T Mate encouraged the participants and conveyed the message of Director, Training, Manoj Srivastava, through which the solemn purpose of the 2 Days Training programme was stated. It mentioned the aim of producing about 15,000 ToT certified Resource Persons who could extensively mete out training to other teachers for the successful implementation of NEP 2020. The participants included many eminent Principals of several renowned schools from various districts of West Bengal.

The session was conducted parallely in two batches by the two Resource Persons, one in the school auditorium and one in the seminar room. In first batch there were 50 participants and in second batch 39 participants; a total of 89 participants attended the programme.

The first day of the training was power packed with immense amount of training resources. Moloy Sanyal wove into the matter of the training very intricately, giving invaluable insights into various aspects of training large group of teachers.

As the morning waved into the afternoon the session turned out to be an extremely interactive one where each participant started putting their inputs in a very conducive atmosphere. There were equally interesting activities, which according to all participants had been framed in a well planned, organised manner.

The objective of the activities held a lot of clarity, so the goal could be achieved in a smooth manner. Post lunch session also kept everyone alert with important discussions and activities.

At the day’s end participants were segregated according to their respective subjects and certain assignments were given to the groups which were required to be presented in front of everyone the next day.

On February 22, the training session began around 10.30 am which was on NEP 2020 and Experiential Learning. The numerous facts were shared with the participants by very well versed resource person, Kakali Bagchi, Vice-Principal of day shift of Hariyana Vidya Mandir School, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The post lunch session of Day-2 was mainly about assessment of the participants. Each group, based on specific academic subject had been asked to prepare a PPT on a chosen topic. The assessment was on the presentation of the PPT. Each group member was allotted a 3 minutes time slot for the presentation. It was a unique session where the participants showcased their proficiency as trainers.

On both the days the session began at around 9 am and ended at 6 pm. The final day ended on a very positive note with expression of appreciation and gratitude by esteemed COE Head towards the Resource Persons and the Venue Director. The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.