The Neotia University organises Annual Business Conclave 2025 on February 17 and 18

Posted on 10 Mar 2025
The ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Mukherjee and HOD Dr Sweta Rani, along with other senior faculty members

The Neotia University (TNU) beamed with pride in hosting the much-awaited TNU Annual Business Conclave 2025 on SB3 ground on February 17th and 18th, 2025. Hosted by the Department of Commerce and Management Studies, the conclave redefined business education through theoretical knowledge and practical business strategies. It sought to cultivate teamwork, business communication, branding, and financial management, enabling students to learn hands-on business skills outside the classroom.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Mukherjee and HOD Dr Sweta Rani, along with other senior faculty members. Students from different departments welcomed the ceremony with great enthusiasm, making the campus atmosphere vibrant and interactive.

"I am happy that the Annual Business Conclave 2025 (ABC 2025) was a grand success and proud of the exceptional efforts our BBA & BCom students have put to implement this event. Their dedication, teamwork and passion have made the ABC 2025 a resounding success. Hope this year's achievement will encourage them to do better next time in their pursuit of excellence, leadership and commitment as future professionals in this field," said Dr Sweta Rani.

Among the attractions of the conclave were the student-organized business stalls, where they highlighted their culinary expertise, money management, and gaming skills. Students designed and ran the stalls to foster entrepreneurial mentality and collaboration.

Besides student-run stalls, the conclave also had sponsors who ran their own food stalls. Well-known brands such as Wow Momo, Crumbs O' Bliss, KFC, Pizza Hut, and a Chinese food stall offered a range of tasty dishes. Mocktail stalls were also available, giving the event a refreshing flavour.

The conclave was not merely about games and food; it was an experiential learning session where students implemented business strategies, customer interaction skills, salesmanship, and money management techniques. Live demonstrations, competitions, social media contests, reels and stories contributed to the thrill, making it a campus event to remember.

